Hallmark Channel, DirecTV Reach Carriage Deal

As expected, Hallmark Channel signed a multiyear carriage deal with DirecTV and its nearly 15 million households, giving the channel carriage renewals with both satellite broadcasters and the two largest cable operators.

President Henry Schlieff told B&C after the channel's recent deal with No. 2 cable operator Time Warner Cable that he was in the middle of negotiations with DirecTV and expected a deal shortly.

Hallmark reupped with satellite operator Dish Network last March and with No. 1 cable operator Comcast in December.