Hallmark Channel Brings Holiday Viewing Cheer To Saturday Nights

Hallmark Channel's telefilm Battle of the Bulbs flashed brightly with the Nielsens on Dec. 18.

The

original movie, starring Daniel Stern and Matt Frewer, averaged a 2.3

household rating, nearly 2 million households and 2.9 million viewers on

Saturday night, according to Nielsen data. The film, airing from 8 p.m.

to 10 p.m., was screened by some 4.4 unduplicated viewers.

That made Battle of the Bulbs

the highest-rated movie of the day among all ad-supported cable network

and the eighth 2010 Hallmark Channel original holiday movie premiere to

rank first for on its debut day, according to network officials.

