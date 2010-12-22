Hallmark Channel Brings Holiday Viewing Cheer To Saturday Nights
Hallmark Channel's telefilm Battle of the Bulbs flashed brightly with the Nielsens on Dec. 18.
The
original movie, starring Daniel Stern and Matt Frewer, averaged a 2.3
household rating, nearly 2 million households and 2.9 million viewers on
Saturday night, according to Nielsen data. The film, airing from 8 p.m.
to 10 p.m., was screened by some 4.4 unduplicated viewers.
That made Battle of the Bulbs
the highest-rated movie of the day among all ad-supported cable network
and the eighth 2010 Hallmark Channel original holiday movie premiere to
rank first for on its debut day, according to network officials.
