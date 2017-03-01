Hallmark Channel Authenticated App Launches on Roku

Hallmark Channel Everywhere, the authenticated-viewing app from Crown Media Family Networks, has launched on Roku players and integrated Roku TVs.



The app will enable viewers to watch a selection of the channel's original movies and specials, plus day-after-air episodes of daytime lifestyle show Home & Family and similarly delayed episodes of the channel's primetime scripted series.



The app was created in partnership with Bottle Rocket's TV-everywhere platform AWE. Authenticated viewing is tied to a pay-TV subscription that includes Hallmark Channel. The app previously was available via Apple and Android-based devices, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.



