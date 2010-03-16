Hallmark Channel Acquires Rights to Content from MSLO Library

Hallmark Channel has acquired the exclusive license for TV

rights to lifestyle and programming from Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSLO),

the channel announced March 16. The

network is set to introduce a new weekday daytime block of home and lifestyle

programming beginning March 29.

The new daytime block, beginning 11

a.m. and ending 6 p.m.,

will include From Martha's Kitchen, From

Martha's Home and From Martha's

Garden and other titles with a shorter block of similar programming on the

weekends.

Hallmark will continue to provide their original

movies, other acquired series, and their "Hallmark Hall of Fame" presentations.

"This new arrangement provides an ideal home for

our evergreen and ever popular library of Martha Stewart-branded how-to

television programming," said MSLO Executive Chairman Charles A. Koppleman, in

a statement. "The agreement underscores

the value of MSLO's library that has been developed over these years."

In

January, Stewart announced that Martha

Stewart Show would leave broadcast syndication for cable as part of

an exclusive agreement between MLSO and Hallmark that would also include new

series and specials.