Hallmark Channel Acquires Rights to Content from MSLO Library
Hallmark Channel has acquired the exclusive license for TV
rights to lifestyle and programming from Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSLO),
the channel announced March 16. The
network is set to introduce a new weekday daytime block of home and lifestyle
programming beginning March 29.
The new daytime block, beginning 11
a.m. and ending 6 p.m.,
will include From Martha's Kitchen, From
Martha's Home and From Martha's
Garden and other titles with a shorter block of similar programming on the
weekends.
Hallmark will continue to provide their original
movies, other acquired series, and their "Hallmark Hall of Fame" presentations.
"This new arrangement provides an ideal home for
our evergreen and ever popular library of Martha Stewart-branded how-to
television programming," said MSLO Executive Chairman Charles A. Koppleman, in
a statement. "The agreement underscores
the value of MSLO's library that has been developed over these years."
In
January, Stewart announced that Martha
Stewart Show would leave broadcast syndication for cable as part of
an exclusive agreement between MLSO and Hallmark that would also include new
series and specials.
