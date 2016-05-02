Hallmark Cards Takes Crown Media Private

Hallmark Cards said it completed its acquisition of the 10% of Crown Media Holdings it didn’t already own, taking the company private.

Crown Media runs the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

Hallmark Cards said that as a result of taking Crown Media private, Crown Media will not be holding a conference call to discuss its first quarter earnings. A call had been scheduled for May 3.

Crown Media management, including CEO Bill Abbott, continue to run the cable networks, which have been growing their ratings and ad revenues over the past few years.

