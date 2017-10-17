Hallmark Books Movie Novels

Hallmark has taken the wraps off its four new holiday ebooks, three of them novelizations of Hallmark movies, and put out the call for more e-books that could make the move from novels to movies, holiday-themed or otherwise.

The first four, described as "what happened after the kiss," extensions of the movies, are: Journey Back to Christmas (based on the channel's highest rated movie last year), which was released Tuesday (Oct. 17); Christmas in Homestead (release date Oct. 24), which expands on the 2016 holiday movie; Love You Like Christmas (out Oct. 30); and A Heavenly Christmas, based on the Hallmark Hall of Fame original movie (the book will be released Nov. 7).

Hallmark Publishing also says it is now accepting submissions of manuscripts for romance/mystery novels that could become original movies or series for any of its three nets, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries or Hallmark Drama.

“We are also tremendously excited about the sheer volume of original works coming in from authors that will have dual potential to be bestselling eBooks, and also become original content for any one of Crown Media Family Networks," said Stacy Donovan, editor of Hallmark Publishing, in a statement.