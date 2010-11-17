Hallmark Adds New Series For Early 2011

Hallmark Channel Wednesday announced the addition of four new series from

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia to its Hallmark Channel Home block premiering

in January 2011.

The announcements were made by Bill Abbott, president and CEO, Hallmark

Channels, and Charles Koppelman; executive chairman, MSLO.

The new series include: Martha Stewart's first baking series Martha Bakes, scheduled for 13 episodes

that begin with a single recipe and explore variations to make multiple dishes

within each half hour; the hour-long primetime special Martha

Stewart Presents: The Men Who Make Us Laugh featuring Stewart interviewing

three comedians about their inspirations and balancing their personal and

professional lives; and the half-hour series Petkeeping

with Marc Morrone, about people seeking advice from pet guru Marc

Morrone and a team of animal experts on a different theme each episode.

The network will also add late night talk show Whatever with Alexis & Jennifer, to air Saturdays at 11 p.m.

Hosts Alexis Stewart and Jennifer Koppelman Hutt will comment on the day's

headlines and interview guests in front of a live studio audience. Hallmark has picked up 26 new episodes of Whatever, Martha!, featuring Sirius radio hosts commenting on old

episodes of Martha Stewart Living, to

follow Saturdays at 12 a.m.

The network has also picked up an additional 80 episodes of Mad Hungry With Lucinda Scala Quinn,

which airs weekdays at 10 a.m.