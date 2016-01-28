Hall Named Endemol Shine Studios President

Sharon Hall has been named president of Endemol Shine Studios. Hall was most recently president of Alcon Television Group, where she launched the studio's TV division in 2012, and prior to that headed drama development at Sony Pictures TV.

Endemol Shine Studios, the scripted division of Endemol Shine North America, is behind such series as AMC's Hell on Wheels, DirecTV's Kingdom and upcoming Showtime series I'm Dying Up Here.

"Sharon has helped conceive and develop many of the top dramas of the last decade and brings a great deal of experience and deep relationships with writers, producers and actors alike," said Charlie Corwin and Cris Abrego, coCEOs of Endemol Shine North America and cochairmen, Endemol Shine Americas. "We're thrilled that she's joining the Endemol Shine team and to have her working closely with our colleagues here and across the globe to develop the next wave of scripted hits."

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining Endemol Shine, which is uniquely positioned globally as a leader in scripted programming," said Hall. "The company's resources, especially the access to top talent and award-winning production companies, offer incredible opportunities. I'm looking forward to working with Charlie, Cris and our well-regarded team to keep the current momentum going."