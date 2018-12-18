Half-Hour ‘Conan’ Debuts on TBS Jan. 22

Conan, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will return on TBS Jan. 22 as a half-hour program. The show, in its ninth season, will air four nights a week, starting at 11 p.m.

TBS said the revamped program, which had been an hour, and expanded fan experience headed up by O’Brien’s Team Coco “will define a new era in multi-platform comedy.”

"My three-month absence can only mean one thing – radical cosmetic surgery,” said O’Brien. “Tune in January 22nd for a true freak show.”

The show will still feature celebrity guests. TBS said Conan will “evolve the genre by challenging conventions, taking creative risks and discovering and fostering new comedic talent.”

TBS announced in May that Conan would be a half-hour program in 2019. Said O’Brien at the time, “I’ll do much more of what I’m passionate about and do less of, this is the format I inherited, I need to do more of that because that’s what I inherited in 1993.”

O’Brien recently launched a podcast called Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. Team Coco has a live tour called “Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips.”