Haim Saban To Headline NAB Show Opening

The National Association of Broadcasters announced Jan. 15 that Haim Saban, chairman, Univision, will headline the 2014 NAB Show opening.

The Q&A session will be held on April 7 and moderated by Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO, following his State of the Broadcast Industry address.

Saban is also founder of Saban Capital Group and Saban Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution.

"Haim Saban is a true pioneer in the broadcast and entertainment industry who continually finds innovative ways to create and deliver entertainment to international audiences," said Smith. "I look forward to discussing the future of the global media business with Mr. Saban during our conversation at NAB Show."