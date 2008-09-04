Hailey to Star in L Word Spinoff

Leisha Hailey, who plays Alice on Showtime series The L Word, was cast to star in the pilot for the spinoff of the series, Showtime said Thursday.

Showtime said previously that the spinoff would star someone currently on the cast, but the network had not yet decided who it would be.

The spinoff, first announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, will be written and produced by Ilene Chaikin, creator and executive producer of The L Word.

Chaikin is also developing an online exclusive series that would follow The L Word series finale. If the pilot gets picked up, the storyline would likely spill over to the spinoff, as well.