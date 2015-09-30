Hague Promoted to Exec VP at Magid Associates

Bill Hague, senior VP at media consultancy Frank N. Magid Associates, has been promoted to executive VP of its Media Strategy group, effective immediately. The well-respected Hague gets oversight of Magid’s local media and publishing practices as well as management of the business unit that works with local media properties, such as TV, radio and newspapers.

“Bill has been a strong leader both within our company and throughout the industry,” said Brent Magid, president and CEO. “In this new role, I know he will continue to drive revenue growth for our clients and further establish Magid as the leading innovator in every aspect of local media.”

Joining Magid in 2001 as director of client development with the North American television group, Hague has been lead consultant with clients as diverse as the Canadian Broadcasting Company, NBC, McDonald’s, University of Notre Dame, Mayo Clinic and the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hague has also been VP of sales, Midwest division, at KingWorld Productions in Chicago, senior VP at Digital Convergence Corporation and senior VP of central sales at Warner Brothers Domestic Television Distribution.

“My optimism about the future of local media is what drives my excitement for this new role,” said Hague. “Helping clients win by all quantitative and qualitative measures is my No. 1 focus.”