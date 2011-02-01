Hagman, Gray, Duffy Sign on for 'Dallas' Pilot

Larry

Hagman, Linda Gray, and Patrick Duffy (J.R., Sue Ellen and Bobby Ewing,

respectively) have signed on for the pilot of TNT's update of the Dallas

saga.



The trio starred in the 1980's hit series on CBS.



The new

version of the series features the characters of the senior Ewings'

children, John Ross and Christopher, grown up and fighting for control

of the family dynasty and the same woman.



The pilot is from Warner Horizon Television.

