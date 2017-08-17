Hackers Target HBO Social Media Accounts: Report

Adding to a recent string of other cyberattacks, HBO’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were targeted by the hacking group OurMine Wednesday night,Varietyreported.

“Hi, OurَMiَne are here, we are just testing your security ,HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security – ourmine .org -> Contact,” the message read,Varietysaid, noting that the post made, at about 8 p.m. PT, has since been removed.

The report said that, in addition to HBO’s main account, the network’s Twitter account forGame of Throneswas also targeted by the hacking group.



For more, go to multichannel.com.