Hackers Hit HBO

Hackers claimed to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO, including certain episodes of original shows and a script from an upcoming episode ofGame of Thrones.



“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” HBO said in a statement. “We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”



“Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us,” Richard Plepler, HBO’s chairman and CEO, said in an email to employees.



