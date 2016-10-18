Gwen Stefani Rejoins ‘The Voice’ Next Season

Gwen Stefani will join Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as coaches for season 12 of NBC’s competition series The Voice, which begins in February. Stefani was a coach in seasons seven and nine and an advisor in seasons eight and 10.

Miley Cyrus, a new addition to the coaches’ corps in the current season, will sit out season 12 and come back for the 13th season, which begins in fall 2017. She first joined the series as a key adviser last spring.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to season 12,” said Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment. “With Miley returning for season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

A three-time Grammy Award winner, Stefani has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide with No Doubt and as a solo artist.

Carson Daly is also returning as host.

The Voice has averaged a 4.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen, for the first two weeks of the season. The show, created by John de Mol, comes from MGM Television, Talpa Media USA and Warner Horizon Television.