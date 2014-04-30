Gwen Stefani to Join 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani will join The Voice as a coach for the series’ seventh cycle, NBC announced Tuesday.

Stefani, a solo recording artist and lead singer of the band No Doubt, will replace the outgoing Christina Aguilera, one of the series’ four original coaches. Last month, NBC announced that Pharrell Williams would replace another of the original coaches, CeeLo Green.

Williams and Stefani are scheduled to perform on the May 5 telecast of The Voice’s current cycle.