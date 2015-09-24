Guyardo Joins Discovery as Chief Commercial Officer

Discovery Communications has made changes to its top corporate ranks.

The company named Paul Guyardo as chief commercial officer, effective Oct. 5. Guyardo, previously executive VP, chief revenue and marketing officer at DirecTV, will oversee U.S. ad sales, digital media, licensing and consumer products, consumer insights and data analytics. He reports to CEO David Zaslav.

Discovery also named Bruce Campbell chief development, distribution and legal officer. He adds responsibility for Discovery Education and will have Bill Goodwyn, CEO of domestic content distribution and CEO of Discovery Education reporting to him.

“Our go-forward success in a random-access world depends on how well we innovate and monetize our content and brands across platforms,” Zaslav said. “Paul brings a track record of results in growing businesses and creating consumer-centric strategies to launch products, create new revenue streams and engage viewers. Adding him to the management team is a major win for Discovery, our business partners and our audiences, and I look forward to his leadership in creating new ways to drive value for our businesses across platforms now and into the future.”

Zaslav added that “Bruce has been my valued partner for many years, and has overseen the most significant business deals in our 30-year history. His strong and steady management style and thoughtful approach to Discovery’s future, coupled with his extensive experience working across our distribution renewals and education acquisitions, make him the right executive to oversee these additional parts of our business, and I look forward to his continued leadership in this expanded role.”