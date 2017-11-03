Guy Fieri Hosts ‘Guy’s Ranch Kitchen’ on Food Network

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, hosted by Guy Fieri, debuts on Food Network Sunday, Nov. 12. The series sees Fieri invite his chef friends over for some Sunday cooking. His guests include Scott Conant, Rocco DiSpirito, Eric Greenspan, Alex Guarnaschelli and Marc Murphy.

The chefs endeavor to outdo each other with the most flavorful dishes.

On the premiere episode, Fieri hosts a delicious “Friendsgiving.” Guarnaschelli makes a brie sandwich with a tangy cranberry vinaigrette and Greenspan concocts crispy sweet potato latkes and marshmallow crème fraiche. Aarti Sequeira prepares samosas stuffed with the flavors of Thanksgiving, while Carl Ruiz fills empanada pastries with cranberry and turkey. For dessert, Aaron May pours a Portuguese-style sangria with cranberry and cinnamon to go with pumpkin and pecan pies.

Guy’s Big Project, also hosted by Fieri, debuts on Food Network Nov. 5. A restaurateur, Fieri is also the host of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.