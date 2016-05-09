Gutierrez Named CFO at CBS Local Digital

Armando Gutierrez has been promoted to chief financial officer at CBS Local Digital Media.

Gutierrez had been senior VP, business operations since 2011. He will report to Adam Wiener, executive VP and general manager, CBS Local Digital Media, and Joe Ianniello, COO of CBS.

In his new role, he will work closely with CBS Corp. management to ensure the continued growth of this very important part of the company’s business going forward, according to an internal memo from Wiener.

Before joining the local digital team, Gutierrez was part of the CBS corporate development group. Prior to that, he was with the CBS Outdoor Group, Sirius Satellite Radio, Viacom, UBS and Bank of America Securities.