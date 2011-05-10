Gus Johnson Moving to Fox Sports

Fox Sports Media Group announced on Tuesday that Gus Johnson will be the new lead play-by-play announcer for its college football coverage this fall.

In a conference call Tuesday afternoon, Eric Shanks, Fox Sports Media president, COO and EP said: "All of us here at Fox Sports are just tickled that Gus is able to be a new member of the Fox Sports family. We're gonna have one of the most dynamic announce teams that college football has seen in a long time."

Johnson said he was "excited about the opportunity," and added, "I think it's a bigger stage for me right now, to be a lead play-by-play guy on a network like Fox."

Joining Johnson in the booth will be Charles Davis. The duo will call 15 college football games on Fox and FX, highlighted by the Cotton Bowl in January 2012. Last week Fox and ESPN announced a 12-year contract with the newly expanded Pac-12 conference.

"I'm looking forward to working with one of the best," Davis said.

Johnson will also serve as a play-by-play announcer for select college basketball games on the Big 10 Network, as well as the Pac-12 tournament on the years Fox has those rights and a few NFL games on Fox late in the season. As of today, there are no plans for Johnson and Davis to be involved with Fox Sports' regional coverage of the Big 12 conference.

Johnson had been a play-by-play announcer for CBS Sports for College Basketball and the NFL, but failed to reach a deal to stay with the network.

"We couldn't reach an agreement with Gus Johnson, but we wish him continued success," a CBS Sports spokesperson said.

Andrea Morabito contributed to this story.

