Guide to U.S. Hispanic Channels
Aliento Visión
Owner: Aliento Visión Hispanic Family Network
U.S. launch date: N/A
U.S. Headquarters: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Website:www.alientovision.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: News, movies and entertainment programming focusing on themes of hope, inspiration and encouragement.
Altavision
Owner: Multimedios Televisión
U.S. launch date: N/A
Headquarters: Mexico
Website:www.multimedios.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: A network from Mexico that offers a wide range of entertainment, news and Sports.
América TeVé & Teveo
Owner: América CV
President and CEO: Carlos Vasallo
U.S. launch date: 2007 (broadcast) and 2008 (pay TV)
U.S. Headquarters: Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Website:www.americateve.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Emilio Braun, EVP; Miguel Cossio, COO; main phone: (305) 592-4141
Programming: Spanishlanguage independent TV station featuring news, general entertainment, magazine, opinion and debate shows, talk shows and local programming.
Antena 3 Internacional
Owner: Atresmedia
U.S. launch date: 2002
Headquarters: Madrid, Spain
Website:http://www.antena3internacional.com/ Subscribers (Latin American and U.S.) 15 million
Contacts: Javier Nuche, managing director, Atresmedia Internacional; Mar Martínez-Raposo, GM, Atresmedia Internacional; Nere Lascurain, head of marketing Atresmedia Internacional, nere.lascurain@atresmedia.com; Blanca Aguirre, head of PR and communications, blanca.aguirre@atresmedia.com; Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: News and general entertainment
Aplauso
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: November 2012
Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.aplausotv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: A Spanishlanguage pop-culture entertainment channel for both men and women.
Atreseries
Owner: Atresmedia
U.S. launch date: 2014
Headquarters: Madrid, Spain
Website:http://www.atresseries.com
Subscribers: (Latin American and U.S.) 7 million
Contacts: Javier Nuche, managing director, Atresmedia Internacional; Mar Martínez-Raposo, GM, Atresmedia Internacional; Nere Lascurain, head of marketing Atresmedia Internacional, nere.lascurain@atresmedia.com; Blanca Aguirre, head of PR and communications, blanca.aguirre@atresmedia.com; Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: Popular series in all genres from Spain for the whole family.
AyM Sports
Owner: Latin American Sports S.A. DE C.V.
U.S. launch date: September 2006
Headquarters: Mexico City
Website:aymSports.com.mx
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us
Programming: Mexican Sports events and live debates, games and news.
AZ Cinema HD
Owner: Azteca Mexico
U.S. launch date: 2014
Headquarters: Mexico
Website:www.azteca.com/peliculas
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: Best of Mexican cinema.
AZ Clic HD
Owner: Azteca Mexico
U.S. launch date: 2011
Headquarters: Mexico
Website:www.azteca.com/topten
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: Celebrity and music news and gossip.
Azteca America
Owner: TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V.
U.S. launch date: 2001
U.S. Headquarters: Los Angeles
Website:Aztecaamerica.com
U.S. reach: 41.2% of Hispanics in 64 markets; coverage is 68%
Contacts: Martin Breidsprecher, COO, (818) 241-5400, mbreidsprecher@aztecaamerica.com; Enrique Perez, EVP of station group, (646) 360-1759, ejperez@aztecaamerica.com
Programming: Entertainment shows, Sports, news, reality programs and dramatic series.
Bandamax
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 2003
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:corporate.univision.com/portfolio
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200
Programming: 24-hour Spanish-language cable television network dedicated to music.
beIN Sports USA (English & Spanish)
Owner: beIN Media Group
U.S. launch date: Aug. 15, 2012
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:beinSports.com (main site) and beinSportsconnect.tv (authenticated live streaming site)
U.S. subscribers: English 24,149,000; Spanish 18,256,000
Contacts: For affiliate sales, Roy Meyeringh, roy.meyeringh@bein.net; main number, (305) 777-1900; For advertising sales, Cesar Ruiz, ruizc@bein.net; main number (212)520-1945
Programming: Sports
Bolivia TV
Owner: the Bolivian government
U.S. launch date: 2013
Headquarters: La Paz, Bolivia
Website:boliviatv.bo
U.S. subscribers: new launch
Contacts: Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: The premier channel from Bolivia.
C7 Jalisco
Owner: Sistema Jalisciense de Radio y Televisión
U.S. launch date: N/A
Headquarters: Guadalajara, Mexico
Website:www.c7jalisco.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: A network from Guadalajara, Mexico, featuring news-oriented, educational, cultural and Sports programming.
Canal 10 de Cancun
Owner: Promovision del Caribe, SA de CV
U.S. launch date: N/A
Headquarters: Cancun, Mexico
Website:www.canal10.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Regional programming from Cancun, Mexico, and the Yucatan Peninsula.
Canal 10 Honduras
Owner: Inversiones Mercadeo Publicidad S.A.
U.S. launch date: N/A
Headquarters: Honduras
Website:www.tencanal10.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: News and educational programming from Honduras.
Canal 13 de Chile
Owner: Canal 13 S.A.
U.S. launch date: N/A
Headquarters: Santiago, Chile
Website:www.13.cl
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Major network television series, reality shows, Sports, entertainment, news, kids and cultural programs from Chile.
Canal 22 Mexico
Owner: Televisión Metropolitana S.A. de C.V.
U.S. launch date: April 2004
Headquarters: Mexico City
Website:canal22internacional.org.mx
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us
Programming: Mexican broadcast station dedicated to arts and entertainment.
Canal 44 de Juarez
Owner: Grupo Intermedia
U.S. launch date: N/A
Headquarters: Ciudad Juárez, Mexico
Website:www.canal44.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Leading news and entertainment network from Juárez, Mexico.
Canal 52 MX
Owner: MVS Television
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Mexico City
Website:canal52.com.mx
U.S. subscribers: 5 million
Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: General entertainment
Canal Once
Owner: Instituto Politécnico Nacional
U.S. launch date: April 2004
Headquarters: Mexico City
Website:www.canalonce.mx/oncemexico
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us
Programming: Familyfriendly fare.
Canal Sur
Owner: SUR
U.S. launch date: 1991
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:canalsur.com
U.S. subscribers: 3.5 million
Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: News and entertainment from 15 Latin American countries.
Caracol TV Internacional
Owner: Caracol Television
U.S. launch date: July 2003
Headquarters: Bogotá, Colombia
Website:caracoltv.com
U.S. subscribers: 3.7 million
Contacts: Alejandro Bernal, 57 (1) 643-0430, ext. 5084, abernalr@caracoltv.com; affiliate sales Loic Gosselin, Media Mundi, (786) 245-0572 or (786) 246-6715, loic@mediamundi.com.br
Programming: News, entertainment, current affairs and Sports.
CB24
Owner: CB Veinticuatro S.A.,
U.S. launch date: 2013
Headquarters: San Jose, Costa Rica
Website:http://cb24.tv
U.S. subscribers: new launch
Contacts: Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: Compilation channel from Central America.
CBeebies
Owner: BBC Worldwide
U.S. launch date: Nov. 19, 2008
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:cbeebies.com/ush/
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Jessica Bishop, affiliate sales director Jessica.Bishop@bbc.com, Nina Laricheva, head of channels development for global markets Nina.Laricheva@bbc.com
Programming: Preschool children’s content.
CB Tu Televisión Michoacán
Owner: Medio Entertainment S.A. de C.V.
U.S. launch date: September 2004
Headquarters: Morelia, México
Website:cbtelevision.com.mx
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us
Programming: General entertainment channel from state of Michoacán.
Centroamérica TV
Owner: Hemisphere Media Group
U.S. launch date: September 2004
U.S. Headquarters: Coral Gables, Fla.
Website:www.centroamericatv.tv
U.S. subscribers: 4.0 million
Contacts: Francisco Gimenez, GM, cable networks, fgimenez@hemispheretv.com; Emily Love, managing director, distribution, ELove@hemispheretv.com; Lucia-Ballas Traynor, EVP, ad sales, lbtraynor@hemispheretv.com
Programming: Offers top rated programming from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panamá, including live news, talk shows, music, culture, as well as exclusive first division soccer from the region.
Cine Clásico
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: November 2012
Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.cineclasico.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Showcases classic films from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema as well as classic productions from Latin America and Spain.
Cine Estelar
Owner: Carlos Vasallo, president and CEO
U.S. launch date: November 2008
U.S. Headquarters: Miami overseas offices: Mexico City
Website:cinestelar.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Carolina Padilla (Nexus TV) cpadilla@nexustv.co for affiliate distribution, marketing and media relations; Graciela Ordinola cordinola@vasallovision.tv for accounting; and Hector Abadie habadie@vasallovision.tv for programming matters; ph. (305) 856-7322, (305) 856-7344
Programming: Features over 1,750 Mexican box office hits from the 1960’s to the present; the combined Cine Estelar and Cine Nostalgia Mexican film portfolios represent the largest film offering available for Hispanics.
Cinelatino
Owner: Hemisphere Media Group
U.S. launch date: 1999
U.S. Headquarters: Coral Gables, Fla.
Website:www.cinelatino.com Subscribers: 4.5 million in the U.S.; 13 million in Latin America
Contacts: Francisco Gimenez, GM, cable networks, fgimenez@hemispheretv.com; Emily Love, managing director, distribution, ELove@hemispheretv.com; Lucia-Ballas Traynor, EVP, ad sales, lbtraynor@hemispheretv.com
Programming: Spanish-language movie channel offering a wide selection of current blockbuster hits and critically acclaimed movies from Mexico, Latin America, Spain, and the Caribbean.
Cine Mexicano
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: November 2004
Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.cinemexicano.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Pay TV, Spanishlanguage movie network for the U.S. market featuring commercialfree contemporary Mexican movies of various genres.
Cine Nostalgia
Owner: Carlos Vasallo, president and CEO
U.S. launch date: July 2008
U.S. Headquarters: Miami Overseas Offices: Mexico City
Website:cinenostalgia.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Carolina Padilla (Nexus TV) cpadilla@nexustv.co for affiliate distribution, marketing and media relations; Graciela Ordinola cordinola@vasallovision.tv for accounting; and Hector Abadie habadie@vasallovision.tv for programming matters; ph. (305) 856-7322, (305) 856-7344
Programming: The leading classic movie channel featuring more than 1,550 black-andwhite movies from the golden age of the Mexican cinema.
Cine Sony Television
Owner: Sony Pictures Television
U.S. launch date: August 2012
U.S. Headquarters: Culver City, Calif.
Website:cinesony.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Tom Troy, SVP, networks distribution, U.S., Sony Pictures Television, Tom_Troy@spe.sony.com; Jeff Meier, SVP of programming for Cine Sony Television, Sony Movie Channel and getTV, Sony Pictures Television, Jeff_Meier@spe.sony.com
Programming: A Spanishlanguage channel with Hollywood movies, popular TV series and Latin music artists.
CNN en Español
Owner: Turner
U.S. launch date: 1997
U.S. Headquarters: Atlanta
Website:cnn.com/espanol/
U.S. subscribers: 7.1 million
Contacts: José Bandes, (212) 275-6795, jose. bandes@turner.com
Programming: News.
CubaPlay
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: August 2011
Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.cubaplaytv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: A network that delivers top Cuban movies, novelas, shows, music, documentaries and series, as well as the best titles from Latin America.
Damas
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: November 2012
Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.damastv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: A network that focuses on the best in entertainment programming and telenovelas for the Latina audience.
De Película
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 2003
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:corporate.univision.com/portfolio
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200
Programming: Spanishlanguage cable television network dedicated to movies.
De Película Clásico
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 2003
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:corporate.univision.com/portfolio
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200
Programming: Spanishlanguage cable television network dedicated to movies of the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.
Discovery en Español
Owner: Discovery Communications
U.S. launch date: June 1998
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:facebook.com/discoveryenespanol
U.S. subscribers: 6 million
Contacts: Allan Navarrete, EVP/ GM, Mexico, Central America, Andean Region and U.S. Hispanic and EVP of distribution, Discovery Networks Latin America/U.S. Hispanic, (786) 273-4700; Angela Recio Sondon, VP of content, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4310; Alden Budill, VP of distribution strategy, (323) 602-1722; Victor Parada, VP, advertising sales, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4694
Programming: Adventure, automotive, ingenuity, natural history, enigma, investigation and current affairs.
Discovery Familia
Owner: Discovery Communications
U.S. launch date: August 2007
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:facebook.com/discoveryfamilia
U.S. subscribers: 6 million
Contacts: Allan Navarrete, EVP/ GM, Mexico, Central America, Andean Region and U.S. Hispanic and EVP of distribution, Discovery Networks Latin America/U.S. Hispanic, (786) 273-4700; Angela Recio Sondon, VP of content, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4310; Alden Budill, VP of distribution strategy, (323) 602-1722; Victor Parada, VP, advertising sales, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4694
Programming: Themed nights, focusing on health, family, food, beauty, home improvement and real estate; daytime schedule offers educational preschool content in Spanish.
Dominican View
Owner: Grupo Super Canal
U.S. launch date: N/A
Headquarters: Dominican Republic
Website:www.dominican-view.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Sports, news, special events and programming from the Dominican Republic.
El Rey Network
Owner: Robert Rodriguez & Univision Network Studios
U.S. launch date: 2013
U.S. Headquarters: Austin, Texas
Website:elreynetwork.com
U.S. subscribers: Available to 45 million homes
Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200
Programming: Englishlanguage cable television network that reflects the voices, lifestyles, and attitudes of culturally diverse audiences.
Enlace Juvenil
Owner: TBN Internacional
U.S. launch date: N/A
Headquarters: Costa Rica
Website:www.ejtv.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: A Christian television network targeting young audiences.
ESPN Deportes
Owner: ESPN
U.S. launch date: 2004
U.S. Headquarters: Bristol, Conn.
Website:ESPNDeportes.com
U.S. subscribers: More than 6.1 million Hispanic homes; feed also available on WatchESPN and its content is available on other platforms.
Contacts: Freddy Rolón, vice president and general manager of ESPN Deportes (860) 766-5321
Programming: 24-hour, Spanishlanguage Sports network.
EstrellaTV
Owner: Liberman Broadcasting
U.S. launch date: September 2009
U.S. Headquarters: Burbank, Calif.
Website:estrellatv.com
U.S. reach: More than 85% of U.S. Hispanic households
Contacts: Blima Tuller, CFO; Winter Horton, chief operating officer, whorton@lbimedia.com; LBIinfo@lbimedia.com (818) 729-5300.
Programming: Musical/variety, comedy, drama, talk, game shows and news.
Estudio 5
U.S. launch date: 2013
Owner: SUR U.S launch date: N/A
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:estudio5.tv
U.S. subscribers: 1.5 million
Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: Series, movies & Sports
EWTN Español
Owner: EWTN Global Catholic Network
U.S. launch date: 1999
U.S. Headquarters: Birmingham, Ala.
Website:ewtn.com/spanish
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Walter Cordova, national marketing manager, (205) 795-5843, wcordova@ewtn.com.
Programming: Original documentaries, music, drama, live talk shows, animated children’s shows and church events
FIBA Americas TV
Owner: FIBA Americas League
U.S. launch date: TBD
Headquarters: The Americas
Website:fibaamericas.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us
Programming: International men’s professional basketball club competition played annually by clubs and countries of the Americas.
Fix&Foxi
Owner: Your Family Entertainment
U.S. launch date: September 2015
Headquarters: Munich, Germany
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us
Programming: Family channel based on comic characters Fix, Foxi and friends.
Flama
Owner: Univision Communications and Bedrocket Media Ventures
U.S. launch date: 2014
U.S. Headquarters: New York
Website:theflama.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200
Programming: Features original English-language video content created by, for and with Hispanic millennials.
FOROtv
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 2012
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:corporate.univision.com/portfolio
U.S. reach: N/A
Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200
Programming: 24-hour Spanishlanguage cable television network dedicated to international news.
Fox Deportes
Owner: 21st Century Fox
U.S. launch date: Nov. 1, 1996
U.S. Headquarters: Los Angeles
Website:foxdeportes.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Matt Grim, (310)369-0745, Matt.Grim@fox.com
Programming: Exclusive Sports coverage of UEFA Champions League, Copa Libertadores, Copa Total Sudamericana, Major League Baseball, boxing, UFC, college football, NFL, NASCAR and Sports news.
Fox Life (Former Utilisima)
Owner: Fox International Channels
U.S. launch date: July 2010
U.S. Headquarters: Los Angeles
Website:foxlife.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Matt Grim, (310)369-0745, Matt.Grim@fox.com
Programming: Original productions, unscripted and scripted series targeting women that feature Latin-American and international talent.
Fuse
Owner: Private investment group
U.S. launch date: July 1994 as MuchMusic USA; May 2003 as Fuse; re-launched Sept. 30, 2015.
U.S. Headquarters: Los Angeles
Website:fuse.tv
U.S. subscribers: About 70 million
Contacts: Judi Lopez, SVP, content distribution and marketing, Fuse Media
Programming: Entertainment and lifestyle content that appeals to the wide-ranging tastes and attitudes of the fast-growing Latino and multicultural 18-34 audience.
Fusion
Owner: Univision
U.S. launch date: 2013
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:FUSION.net
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Boris Gartner; president and COO; Jason Wagenheim; SVP revenue and brand partnerships
Programming: News and culture.
Galavisión
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 1979
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:corporate.univision.com/portfolio
U.S. subscribers: 66.9 million
Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200
Programming: Spanish-language cable television network targeting the modern U.S. Hispanic family with programming featuring reality shows, family dramas, comedies and docudramas.
GolTV
Owner: Private investors
U.S. launch date: February 2003
U.S. Headquarters: North Bay Village, Fla.
Website:goltv.tv
U.S. subscribers: 13 million
Contacts: Rodrigo Lombello, chief operating officer, (305) 864-9799; Constantino Voulgaris, VP of programming and business development, (305) 864-9799, consta@goltv.tv; Steve Soule, VP of affiliate sales, (203) 968-1905; Ivan Perez, VP of network ad sales/marketing, (786) 866-3932, i.perez@goltv.tv
Programming: Professional soccer, including Germany’s Bundesliga, top leagues from Brazil, Uruguay and Venezuela Mexico’s Liga de Ascenso, championship matches from Portugal and Scotland, as well as an array of tournaments and International Friendly matches and entertainment, news magazine and highlights shows.
Gran Cine
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: Q4 2008
Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.grancine.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: A contemporary Spanish-language movie network offering a wide array of recently released blockbusters from México, Latin America, and the U.S. with no commercial interruptions.
HBO Latino
Owner: Home Box Office
U.S. launch date: 2000
U.S. Headquarters: New York
Website:hbolatino.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Bernadette Aulestia, EVP, global distribution operations, HBO
Programming: Movies, events and HBO original series.
History en Español
Owner: A+E Networks
U.S. launch date: June 2004
Headquarters: New York
Website:www.historyenespanol.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Jana Bennett, (212) 210-1400.
Programming: Historical documentaries.
HITN
Owner: Hispanic Information & Telecom Network (nonprofit organization)
U.S. launch date: 1987
U.S. Headquarters: New York
Website:hitn.org
U.S. subscribers: 40 million
Contacts: Florentina Balseca-Almonte, director of programming, (212) 966-5660, fbalseca@hitn.org; Eric Turpin, GM, (212) 966-5660, eturpin@hitn.org
Programming: Family oriented fare, educational and informational content.
¡Hols! TV
Owner: Atresmedia & ¡HOLA! Magazine
U.S. launch date: 2013
Headquarters: Miami
Website:www.hola.tv Subscribers: (Latam and U.S.) 13 million
Contacts: Ignacio Sanz de Acedo, GM/CEO, ¡HOLA! TV; Javier Nuche, managing director, Atresmedia Internacional; Mar Martínez-Raposo, GM, Atresmedia Internacional; Nere Lascurain, head of marketing, Atresmedia Internacional, nere. lascurain@atresmedia.com; Idemaris Díaz, head of marketing, ¡HOLA! TV idiaz@hola.tv
Programming: Original lifestyle and entertainment programming covering the universe of ¡HOLA!, the popular celebrity magazine.
HTV
Owner: Turner
U.S. launch date: 1995
U.S. Headquarters: Atlanta
Website:www.htv.com
U.S. subscribers: 5.7 million
Contacts: Beth Moneyhan, (404) 827-2172, beth.moneyhan@turner.com
Programming: Latin popular music.
Infinito
Owner: Turner
U.S. launch date: 2001
U.S. Headquarters: Atlanta
Website:www.infinito.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A.
Contacts: Beth Moneyhan, (404) 827-2172, beth.moneyhan@turner.com
Programming: High quality documentaries.
Latin American Sports (LAS)
Owner: Latin American Sports S.A. DE C.V.
U.S. launch date: Aug. 14, 2010
Headquarters: México City and San Juan, P.R.
Website:aymSports.com.mx
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us
Programming: Sports from Puerto Rico, Cuba and Mexico.
Latin Angels
Owner: Sierralta Entertainment
U.S. launch date: October 2015
Headquarters: Miami
Website:www.latinangels.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Marketed as a channel that “takes you to magical destinations on the wings of our beautiful angels” where viewers can live “many fun adventures.”
LATV
Owner: LATV Networks
U.S. launch date: 2001; national launch April 23, 2007
U.S. Headquarters: Los Angeles
Website:latv.com
U.S. reach: 59 million households
Contacts: Francis Wilkinson, SVP distribution, (310) 943-5288, ext 411, fwilkinson@latv.com; Luca Bentivoglio, COO, (310) 943-5288, ext 693, lbentivoglio@latv.com
Programming: Airs a diverse lineup of talk shows, entertainment news, Sports, and music programs for Latino millennial viewers that are produced in its own Los Angeles-based studios.
Life Design TV
Owner: Life Design TV
U.S. launch date: N/A
Headquarters: Medellin, Colombia
Website:www.lifedesigntv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: A 24 hour channel designed to teach viewers how to live.
Mega TV
Owner: Spanish Broadcasting System
U.S. launch date: March 2006
Headquarters: Coconut Grove, Fla.; broadcast center in Medley, Fla.
Website:mega.tv
U.S. reach: More than 3 million Hispanic homes
Contacts: Raul Alarcon Jr., CEO/ chairman; Joseph A. Garcia, senior EVP, CFO, chief administrative officer and secretary; Albert Rodriguez, COO; (305) 441-6901
Programming: General Spanish entertainment
Mexicanal
Owners: Innokap Investment fund, Castalia Communications
U.S. launch date: August 2005
U.S. Headquarters: Atlanta
Website:mexicanal.com
U.S. reach: 1,866,609 Hispanic households
Contacts: Luis Torres-Bohl, president, ltb@castaliacom.com; Mark Henderson, executive VP, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Demian Torres-Bohl, production and new media, demian@castaliacom.com; Betti Ortega, VP, marketing and public relations, betti@mexicanal.com, (201) 207-7823
Programming: News, entertainment, Sports, movies, music, travel, docu-reality and children’s programs from 18 regions in Mexico.
Milenio Television
Owner: Grupo Multimedios
Headquarters: Monterrey, Mexico
Website:http://tv.milenio.com/
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Gustavo Mena, (305) 496-3733, gmena@unoentertainment.com
Programming: The highest rated cable and satellite news network in Mexico
Motors TV
Owner: Motors TV S.A.
U.S. launch date: April 2015
Headquarters: Paris
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us
Programming: 24/7 television channel dedicated to motorsport.
Multimedios Television
Owner: Grupo Multimedios
Headquarters: Monterrey, Mexico
Website:www.multimedios.tv/
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Gustavo Mena, (305) 496-3733, gmena@unoentertainment.com
Programming: Live family entertainment featuring the most tweeted reality shows on Mexican television.
Nat Geo Mundo
Owner: National Geographic Channels/Fox International Channels
U.S. launch date: July 2011
U.S. Headquarters: Los Angeles
Website:natgeomundo.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Matt Grim, (310)369-0745, Matt.Grim@fox.com
Programming: Original nature, science, culture and history programming.
NatureVision TV
Owner: Think Inside the Box, LLC.
U.S. launch date: 2015
U.S. Headquarters: Sarasota, Fla.
Website:www.naturevisiontv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: NatureVision TV offers lush video programs featuring breathtaking views of nature.
NBC Universo
Owner: NBCUniversal
U.S. launch date: Feb. 1, 2015
U.S. Headquarters: Miami Springs, Fla.
Website:nbcuniverso.com
U.S. subscribers: 43 million total households
Contacts: Chris Czarkowski, SVP, advertising sales, Chris.Czarkowski@nbcuni.com
Programming: Modern entertainment and Sports cable channel for Latinos.
Nick en Español (VOD)
Owner: Viacom Media Networks
U.S. launch date: 2005
U.S. Headquarters: New York
Website:nick.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Sean Moran, head of sales for Nickelodeon, (212) 846-8149, sean.moran@viacom.com
Programming: On-demand kids’ content in Spanish.
NTN24
Owner: RCN Television
U.S. launch date: 2008
Headquarters: Bogotá, Colombia
Website:ntn24.com
U.S. subscribers: 1.5 million
Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: Pan-regional news and information.
Orbita TV
Owner: Orbita TV
U.S. launch date: N/A
Headquarters: N/A
Website:www.orbitatv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Features a wide range of Central American productions, such as talk shows, news, travel and general entertainment.
Pasiones
Owner: Hemisphere Media Group
U.S. launch date: July 2008
U.S. Headquarters: Coral Gables, Fla.
Website:www.tvpasiones.com
U.S. subscribers: 4.5 million subscribers in the U.S. and 10.8 million subscribers in Latin America
Contacts: Francisco Gimenez, GM, cable networks, fgimenez@hemispheretv.com; Emily Love, managing director, distribution, ELove@hemispheretv.com; Lucia-Ballas Traynor, EVP, ad sales, lbtraynor@hemispheretv.com
Programming: Pasiones, the leading network for telenovelas and drama series in Spanish.
Playboy TV en Español
Owner: Playboy Enterprises
U.S. launch date: 2000
U.S. Headquarters: Burbank, Calif.
Website:playboytv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: John Pezzini, VP, affiliate sales and marketing, (323) 276-4000, JPezzini@Playboytv.com
Programming: Adult, erotic fare.
PXTV HD
Owner: PX Primero Action Sports
U.S. launch date: January 2014. Headquarters: Mexico City
Website:pxtv.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us
Programming: Action Sports channel with live coverage of extreme Sports in Latin America as well as original productions, music and lifestyle shows.
RCN Nuestra Tele
Owner: RCN Colombia
U.S. launch date: 2003
Headquarters: Bogotá, Colombia
Website:www.rcnnuestratele.co
U.S. subscribers: 4.5 million
Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: General entertainment and exclusive Colombian league soccer.
RCN Novelas HD
Owner: RCN Colombia
U.S. launch date: 2009
Headquarters: Bogotá, Colombia
Website:www.rcntelenovelas.com.co
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: Novelas
Ritmoson
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 2003
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:corporate.univision.com/portfolio
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200
Programming: A 24-hour Spanish-language cable television network dedicated to music videos.
Rumba TV
Owner: Global Media Telecomunicaciones
U.S. launch date: N/A
U.S. Headquarters: Florida
Website:www.canalrumbatv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Featuring the most recent hits from Latin America, Rumba TV’s current lineup includes salsa, merengue, vallenato, reggaeton, pop, dance, clubbing and bachata.
Russia Today en Espanol (RT Español)
Owner: Rapid TV
U.S. launch date: N/A
U.S. Headquarters: N/A
Website:actualidad.rt.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Spanishlanguage coverage of news, Sports and world events.
Semillitas
Owner: Somos TV
U.S. launch date: March 2010
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:www.semillitas.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Luis Villanueva, CEO, lvillanueva@somostv.net; José Antonio Espinal, COO, jespinal@somostv.net; Alejandro Parisca, GM, aparisca@somostv.net; (786) 220-0280.
Programming: Spanishlanguage branded and international animation for toddlers and preschoolers.
Señal de Vida
Owner: Grupo Super Canal
U.S. launch date: N/A
Headquarters: Dominican Republic
Website:www.senaldevida.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Branded as “a channel of blessings”, Señal de Vida features news, talk shows, series, and music, created for Christian millennials.
Show Business TV
Owner: Sierralta Entertainment
U.S. launch date: August 2015
Headquarters: Miami
Website:www.sierralta.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: An HD entertainment channel fully focused on the Hispanic market.
¡Sorpresa!
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: May 2003
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.sorpresatv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: A Spanishlanguage children’s network that offers programming from Latin America and around the world.
Sprout on Demand en Español (VOD)
Owner: NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment
U.S. launch date: Sept. 26, 2005
Headquarters: New York
Website:sproutonline.com
U.S. subscribers: More than 59 million households
Contacts: Jennifer Giddens, SVP of marketing, Jennifer. Giddens@nbcuni.com
Programming: Spanish-language children’s programming.
Starz Encore Español
Owner: Starz
U.S. launch date: 2013
U.S. Headquarters: Englewood, Colo.
Website:Encoretv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Joe Glennon, EVP, Distribution, (212) 905-4270, joe.glennon@starz.com
Programming: Spanishlanguage Starz Encore premium movies and other TV content.
Super Canal
Owner: Grupo Super Canal
U.S. launch date: N/A
Headquarters: Dominican Republic
Website:supercanal.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: General entertainment programming for Dominicans in the U.S.
Supereñe
Owner: D’Ocon Films
U.S. launch date: 2015
Headquarters: Miami
Website:superene.com
U.S. subscribers: n/a
Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: Children’s content.
SUR Perú
Owner: SUR Corp.
U.S. launch date: 2005
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:canalsur.com/canales/surperu/
U.S. subscribers: 3.1 million
Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: News and entertainment from Peru.
Tarima
Owner: Splex One
U.S. launch date: May 2003
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.tarima.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: HD concert channel covering the major genres of Latin music that features such artists as, Romeo Santos, Juan Luis Guerra, Marc Anthony, J. Balvin, Luis Miguel, Shakira, Alejandro Sanz and Laura Pausini.
TBN Enlace USA
Owner: Trinity Broadcasting Network
U.S. launch date: July 2002
U.S. Headquarters: Texas
Website:tbnenlaceusa.com/espanol
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Spanishlanguage, faith network.
Tele El Salvador
Owner: Grupo Super Canal
U.S. launch date: N/A
Headquarters: Dominican Republic
Website:teleelsalvador.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Best in entertainment from El Salvador.
Telefe International
Owner: Television Federal
U.S. launch date: 2001
Website:telefeinternacional.com.ar
Headquarters: Buenos Aires
U.S. subscribers: 2.8 million
Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: General entertainment
TeleFórmula
Owner: TeleFórmula S.A. de C.V.
U.S. launch date: 2002
Headquarters: Mexico City
Website:radioformula.com.mx
U.S. subscribers: 2.9 million
Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: News, Sports and entertainment
Telehit
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 2003
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:http://corporate.univision.com/portfolio
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200
Programming: Spanishlanguage cable television network dedicated to music and general-interest content for youth.
Telemicro Internacional
Owner: Telemicro International Holdings
U.S. launch date: January 2008
Headquarters: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Website:telemicro.com.do
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us
Programming: General entertainment, family-oriented Dominican content.
Telemundo
Owner: NBCUniversal
U.S. launch date: 1987
U.S. Headquarters: Hialeah, Fla.
Website:telemundo.com
U.S. reach: 94% of Hispanic households
Contacts: Chris Czarkowski, SVP, Advertising Sales, Chris.Czarkowski@nbcuni.com
Programming: Original Spanishlanguage content distributed across multiple platforms and syndicated around the world to more than 120 countries in over 40 languages.
Tele N
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: December 2014
Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.telentv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Features high quality selection of movies and major productions from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema as well as popular novelas and series from around the world.
Tele Nostalgia
Owner: Global Media Telecomunicaciones
U.S. launch date: N/A
U.S. Headquarters: Florida
Website:www.canaltelenostalgia.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Music videos from 1960 to present featuring top Latin American stars.
Teleritmo
Owner: Grupo Multimedios
U.S. launch date: N/A.
U.S. Headquarters: Monterrey, Mexico
Website:http://multimedios.tv/teleritmo/
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Gustavo Mena, (305) 496-3733, gmena@unoentertainment.com
Programming: Exclusive Mexican regional music concerts and shows direct from Monterrey.
Televen America
Owner: Televen
U.S. launch date: 2016
U.S. Headquarters: N/A
Website:www.olympusat.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Family entertainment broadcaster from Venezuela that features HD high quality scripted shows, as well daily live news feeds.
Televisión Dominicana
Owner: Hemisphere Media Group
U.S. launch date: November 2005
U.S. Headquarters: Coral Gables, Fla.
Website:www.televisiondominicana.tv
U.S. subscribers: 3.1 million U.S. subscribers
Contacts: Francisco Gimenez, GM, cable networks, fgimenez@hemispheretv.com; Emily Love, managing director, distribution, ELove@hemispheretv.com; Lucia-Ballas Traynor, EVP, ad sales, lbtraynor@hemispheretv.com
Programming: Top programming from the Dominican Republic, including Sports, comedy, entertainment, and news; has exclusive rights to the Dominican Professional Baseball Winter League.
Television Española (TVE)
Owner: Corporación de Radio y Televisión Española S.A.
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Madrid
Website:rtve.es
U.S. subscribers: 4.5 million
Contacts: Fernando Polar, VP new business development, fernando@castaliacom.com; Robert Watson, SVP US distribution, Bob@castaliacom.com; Betti Ortega, VP marketing & public relations, betti@castaliacom.com, (201) 207-7823; Demian Torres-Bohl, director, new media & events, demian@castaliacom.com, (404) 457-7747
Programming: Entertainment fare from Spain.
TOKU Español
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: TBD
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.olympusat.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Features popular anime programming from Japan and Asia dubbed into Spanish.
Tr3s
Owner: Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN)
U.S. launch date: Sept. 25, 2006; relaunched July 12, 2010
U.S. Headquarters: Miami Beach, Fla. Websites: www.insidetr3s.com and www.tr3s.com
U.S. subscribers: 34.3 million total households; 6.7 million Hispanic TV households
Contact: Maria Badillo, VP of Programming & Production, (305) 535-3760
Programming: Offers a mix of original formats, music programming and franchises, as well as the best of Viacom International’s library of content.
Trace Sport Stars
Owner: Modern Times Group (MTG 75%)
U.S. launch date: July 2014
Headquarters: Paris
Website:www.trace.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us
Programming: Channel exclusively dedicated to Sports celebrities.
Tu Inglés TV
Owner: Tu Inglés TV
U.S. launch date: 2007
Headquarters: Spain
Website:www.tuingles.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Original educational programming for learning English.
TV Agro
Owner: Global Media Telecomunicaciones
U.S. launch date: N/A
U.S. Headquarters: Florida
Website:www.tvagro.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: HD programming focused on farming and agricultural topics.
TV Chile
Owner: Television Nacional de Chile (TVN)
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Santiago, Chile
Website:www.tvchile.cl
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: General entertainment network with Sports, documentaries, telenovelas, variety and original productions from Chile.
TV Quisqueya
Owner: TV Quisqueya Group
U.S. launch date: 2015
Headquarters: Miami
Website:condista.com/tv-quisqueya
U.S. subscribers: New launch
Contacts: Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: Compilation channel from the Dominican Republic
TV Venezuela
Owner: SUR
U.S. launch date: 2005
Headquarters: Miami
Website:canalsur.com/canales/survenezuela/
U.S. subscribers: 2.8 million
Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: Entertainment and news from Venezuela.
TyC Sports
Owner: Tele Red Imágen S.A. (Grupo Clarín, 50%; Torneos y Competencias, 50%)
U.S. launch date: March 2003
Headquarters: Buenos Aires
Website:tycSports.com
U.S. subscribers: 2.1 million
Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: Soccer (Argentine League), auto racing, boxing and more.
Ultra Banda
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: April 2012
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.ultrabandatv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Regional Mexican music network featuring such popular artists as Banda El Recodo, Luis Coronel and Gerardo Ortiz; covers such genres as Banda, Ranchera, Grupero, Conjunto, Norteña and Tex Mex.
Ultra Cine
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: April 2012
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.ultracinetv.com
U.S. reach: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: A contemporary HD movie network that focuses on award-winning and original films from Mexico, Spain, and Latin America shown in their original Spanish format.
Ultra Clásico
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: April 2012
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.ultraclasicotv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Features movies from the Golden age of Mexican and Latin American Cinema from 1930 to 1980 fully restored to their original glory in HD.
Ultra Docu
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: April 2012
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.ultradocutv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Documentaries on Latin America as well as lifestyle and human-interest programming from around the globe.
Ultra Familia
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: N/A
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.ultrafamiliatv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Feel-good entertainment, movies and documentaries for kids, tweens and the whole family.
Ultra Fiesta
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: April 2012
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.ultrafiestatv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: An HD Latin music network produced by music industry insiders that features the best music videos from all Latin music genres as well as countdowns, news, concerts, and much more.
Ultra Film
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: April 2012
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.ultrafilmtv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: The first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience.
Ultra Kidz
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: April 2012
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.ultrakidztv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: HD kids channel providing fun and educational programming from around the world.
Ultra Latino
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: N/A
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.ultrahdplex.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: HD entertainment network with thousands of hours of popular Spanish-language shows and original programming.
Ultra Luna
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: April 2012
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.ultralunatv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: This HD channel targeting Latino women offers new and edgy telenovelas, as well as captivating series and programming.
Ultra Macho
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: April 2012
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.ultramachotv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: This new HD channel targeting Latino men features the best in Mexican wrestling, extreme Sports, late night adult programming and automobile series.
Ultra Mex
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: April 2012
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.ultramextv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: Ranging from independent productions to Hollywood studio hits, Ultra Mex carries contemporary Mexican films in HD that feature top actors and directors from Mexico.
Ultra Tainment
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: April 2012
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.ultratainmenttv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: A Spanish pop culture entertainment channel providing the best in variety, talk shows, comedy and reality TV in HD.
UniMás
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 2002 (formerly TeleFutura)
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:http://corporate.univision.com/portfolio
U.S. reach: 87% of U.S. Hispanic TV households
Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200
Programming: 24-hour, general-interest, Spanishlanguage broadcast network with primetime programming primarily consisting of alternative television series (non-Mexican productions), marquee Sports events and movie packages.
Univision Network
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 1961
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:http://corporate.univision.com/portfolio
U.S. reach: 93% of U.S. Hispanic TV households
Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200
Programming: Univision Network is the #1 Spanish-language broadcast television network in the U.S.; programming features entertainment, news and Sports for the U.S. Hispanic audience.
Univision Deportes Network (UDN)
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 2012
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:http://corporate.univision.com/portfolio
U.S. subscribers: 47.4 million
Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200
Programming: The mostwatched U.S. Spanish-language Sports cable television network dedicated to live broadcasting, debating and Sports.
Univision tlnovelas
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 2012
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:http://corporate.univision.com/portfolio
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200
Programming: 24-hour Spanishlanguage cable television network dedicated to telenovelas.
VideoRola
Owner: Mega Cable
U.S. launch date: 2000
Headquarters: Guadalajara, Mexico
Website:videorola.com
U.S. subscribers: 2.5 million
Contacts: Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com
Programming: Regional Mexican music.
ViendoMovies
Owner: Somos TV
U.S. launch date: September 2006
U.S. Headquarters: Miami, Fla.
Website:www.viendomovies.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Luis Villanueva, CEO, lvillanueva@somostv.net; José Antonio Espinal, chief operating officer, jespinal@somostv.net; Alejandro Parisca, general manager, aparisca@somostv.net; main number, (786) 220-0280
Programming: Features top contemporary, theatrically released award-winning films from all the Spanish-speaking countries as well as Latino filmrelated events in the U.S. and in Spanish-speaking countries.
VMC
Owner: Olympusat
U.S. launch date: April 2012
U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Website:www.vmctv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com, John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com, Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com
Programming: A Spanishlanguage music network originating in the U.S. with Latin and Mexican music videos of all genres as well as concerts and interviews.
Vme Kids
Owner: Vme Media,
U.S. launch date: September 2010
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:www.vmekids.com
U.S. reach: Carriage on Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-verse and Cablevision
Contacts: Victor X. Cerda (786) 924-8330
Programming: Spanishlanguage preschool and parenting entertainment.
Vme TV
Owner: Vme Media,
U.S. launch date: March 2007
Headquarters: Miami
Website:www.vmetv.com
U.S. reach: 70 million total homes (78% of Hispanic households); basic-cable and over-the-air carriage in top 44 markets and 100% national carriage on the basic and Spanish tiers of major satellite-TV providers
Contacts: Victor X. Cerda (786) 924-8330
Programming: Spanish-language preschool, drama, nature, lifestyle, factual, current affairs, entertainment and specials.
WAPA América
Owner: Hemisphere Media Group,
U.S. launch date: 2004
U.S. Headquarters: San Juan, P.R./Coral Gables, Fla.
Website:www.wapaamerica.com
U.S. subscribers: 5.2 million U.S. subscribers
Contacts: Francisco Gimenez, GM, cable networks, fgimenez@hemispheretv.com; Emily Love, managing director, distribution, ELove@hemispheretv.com; Lucia-Ballas Traynor, EVP ad sales, lbtraynor@hemispheretv.com
Programming: Cable network affiliated with Puerto Rico’s leading broadcast network, WAPA TV; it broadcasts approximately 75 hours per week of original news and entertainment programming, and is the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of “Baloncesto Superior Nacional” (National Superior Basketball).
Zee Mundo
Owner: Zee Entertainment Enterprises
U.S. launch date: Sept. 2016
U.S. Headquarters: Miami
Website:zeemundo.com
U.S. Reach: 3 days after launch reaches 1.8 million or 32% of U.S. Hispanic Pay TV Universe.
Contacts: Javier Lopez Casella, head of business/GM, U.S. Hispanic & Latin America, Zee Mundo javier.casella@asiatvusa.com; Rolando Figueroa, Head of Marketing, U.S. Hispanic & Latin America, Zee Mundo rolando.figueroa@asiatvusa.com; David Caban, Director of Programming, U.S. Hispanic & Latin America, Zee Mundo david.caban@asiatvusa.com
Programming: A Spanish language Bollywood channel, that brings major studio quality HD movie titles to Latino audiences, dubbed in Spanish; movies range across five genres (action, romance, suspense, drama, and comedy) and feature some of the world’s biggest movie stars.
N/A: Not available
Source: Compiled by George Winslow from companies in September 2016. Because of space limitations, we have not included channels with Spanish-language SAP feeds and have removed separate listings for HD feeds and some channels that did not respond to numerous requests for updated information.
