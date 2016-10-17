Guide to U.S. Hispanic Channels

Aliento Visión

Owner: Aliento Visión Hispanic Family Network

U.S. launch date: N/A

U.S. Headquarters: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Website:www.alientovision.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: News, movies and entertainment programming focusing on themes of hope, inspiration and encouragement.

Altavision

Owner: Multimedios Televisión

U.S. launch date: N/A

Headquarters: Mexico

Website:www.multimedios.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: A network from Mexico that offers a wide range of entertainment, news and Sports.

América TeVé & Teveo

Owner: América CV

President and CEO: Carlos Vasallo

U.S. launch date: 2007 (broadcast) and 2008 (pay TV)

U.S. Headquarters: Hialeah Gardens, Fla.

Website:www.americateve.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Emilio Braun, EVP; Miguel Cossio, COO; main phone: (305) 592-4141

Programming: Spanishlanguage independent TV station featuring news, general entertainment, magazine, opinion and debate shows, talk shows and local programming.

Antena 3 Internacional

Owner: Atresmedia

U.S. launch date: 2002

Headquarters: Madrid, Spain

Website:http://www.antena3internacional.com/ Subscribers (Latin American and U.S.) 15 million

Contacts: Javier Nuche, managing director, Atresmedia Internacional; Mar Martínez-Raposo, GM, Atresmedia Internacional; Nere Lascurain, head of marketing Atresmedia Internacional, nere.lascurain@atresmedia.com; Blanca Aguirre, head of PR and communications, blanca.aguirre@atresmedia.com; Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: News and general entertainment

Aplauso

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: November 2012

Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.aplausotv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: A Spanishlanguage pop-culture entertainment channel for both men and women.

Atreseries

Owner: Atresmedia

U.S. launch date: 2014

Headquarters: Madrid, Spain

Website:http://www.atresseries.com

Subscribers: (Latin American and U.S.) 7 million

Contacts: Javier Nuche, managing director, Atresmedia Internacional; Mar Martínez-Raposo, GM, Atresmedia Internacional; Nere Lascurain, head of marketing Atresmedia Internacional, nere.lascurain@atresmedia.com; Blanca Aguirre, head of PR and communications, blanca.aguirre@atresmedia.com; Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: Popular series in all genres from Spain for the whole family.

AyM Sports

Owner: Latin American Sports S.A. DE C.V.

U.S. launch date: September 2006

Headquarters: Mexico City

Website:aymSports.com.mx

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us

Programming: Mexican Sports events and live debates, games and news.

AZ Cinema HD

Owner: Azteca Mexico

U.S. launch date: 2014

Headquarters: Mexico

Website:www.azteca.com/peliculas

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: Best of Mexican cinema.

AZ Clic HD

Owner: Azteca Mexico

U.S. launch date: 2011

Headquarters: Mexico

Website:www.azteca.com/topten

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: Celebrity and music news and gossip.

Azteca America

Owner: TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V.

U.S. launch date: 2001

U.S. Headquarters: Los Angeles

Website:Aztecaamerica.com

U.S. reach: 41.2% of Hispanics in 64 markets; coverage is 68%

Contacts: Martin Breidsprecher, COO, (818) 241-5400, mbreidsprecher@aztecaamerica.com; Enrique Perez, EVP of station group, (646) 360-1759, ejperez@aztecaamerica.com

Programming: Entertainment shows, Sports, news, reality programs and dramatic series.

Bandamax

Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 2003

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:corporate.univision.com/portfolio

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200

Programming: 24-hour Spanish-language cable television network dedicated to music.

beIN Sports USA (English & Spanish)

Owner: beIN Media Group

U.S. launch date: Aug. 15, 2012

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:beinSports.com (main site) and beinSportsconnect.tv (authenticated live streaming site)

U.S. subscribers: English 24,149,000; Spanish 18,256,000

Contacts: For affiliate sales, Roy Meyeringh, roy.meyeringh@bein.net; main number, (305) 777-1900; For advertising sales, Cesar Ruiz, ruizc@bein.net; main number (212)520-1945

Programming: Sports

Bolivia TV

Owner: the Bolivian government

U.S. launch date: 2013

Headquarters: La Paz, Bolivia

Website:boliviatv.bo

U.S. subscribers: new launch

Contacts: Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: The premier channel from Bolivia.

C7 Jalisco

Owner: Sistema Jalisciense de Radio y Televisión

U.S. launch date: N/A

Headquarters: Guadalajara, Mexico

Website:www.c7jalisco.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: A network from Guadalajara, Mexico, featuring news-oriented, educational, cultural and Sports programming.

Canal 10 de Cancun

Owner: Promovision del Caribe, SA de CV

U.S. launch date: N/A

Headquarters: Cancun, Mexico

Website:www.canal10.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Regional programming from Cancun, Mexico, and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Canal 10 Honduras

Owner: Inversiones Mercadeo Publicidad S.A.

U.S. launch date: N/A

Headquarters: Honduras

Website:www.tencanal10.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: News and educational programming from Honduras.

Canal 13 de Chile

Owner: Canal 13 S.A.

U.S. launch date: N/A

Headquarters: Santiago, Chile

Website:www.13.cl

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Major network television series, reality shows, Sports, entertainment, news, kids and cultural programs from Chile.

Canal 22 Mexico

Owner: Televisión Metropolitana S.A. de C.V.

U.S. launch date: April 2004

Headquarters: Mexico City

Website:canal22internacional.org.mx

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us

Programming: Mexican broadcast station dedicated to arts and entertainment.

Canal 44 de Juarez

Owner: Grupo Intermedia

U.S. launch date: N/A

Headquarters: Ciudad Juárez, Mexico

Website:www.canal44.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Leading news and entertainment network from Juárez, Mexico.

Canal 52 MX

Owner: MVS Television

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Mexico City

Website:canal52.com.mx

U.S. subscribers: 5 million

Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: General entertainment

Canal Once

Owner: Instituto Politécnico Nacional

U.S. launch date: April 2004

Headquarters: Mexico City

Website:www.canalonce.mx/oncemexico

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us

Programming: Familyfriendly fare.

Canal Sur

Owner: SUR

U.S. launch date: 1991

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:canalsur.com

U.S. subscribers: 3.5 million

Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: News and entertainment from 15 Latin American countries.

Caracol TV Internacional

Owner: Caracol Television

U.S. launch date: July 2003

Headquarters: Bogotá, Colombia

Website:caracoltv.com

U.S. subscribers: 3.7 million

Contacts: Alejandro Bernal, 57 (1) 643-0430, ext. 5084, abernalr@caracoltv.com; affiliate sales Loic Gosselin, Media Mundi, (786) 245-0572 or (786) 246-6715, loic@mediamundi.com.br

Programming: News, entertainment, current affairs and Sports.

CB24

Owner: CB Veinticuatro S.A.,

U.S. launch date: 2013

Headquarters: San Jose, Costa Rica

Website:http://cb24.tv

U.S. subscribers: new launch

Contacts: Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: Compilation channel from Central America.

CBeebies

Owner: BBC Worldwide

U.S. launch date: Nov. 19, 2008

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:cbeebies.com/ush/

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Jessica Bishop, affiliate sales director Jessica.Bishop@bbc.com, Nina Laricheva, head of channels development for global markets Nina.Laricheva@bbc.com

Programming: Preschool children’s content.

CB Tu Televisión Michoacán

Owner: Medio Entertainment S.A. de C.V.

U.S. launch date: September 2004

Headquarters: Morelia, México

Website:cbtelevision.com.mx

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us

Programming: General entertainment channel from state of Michoacán.

Centroamérica TV

Owner: Hemisphere Media Group

U.S. launch date: September 2004

U.S. Headquarters: Coral Gables, Fla.

Website:www.centroamericatv.tv

U.S. subscribers: 4.0 million

Contacts: Francisco Gimenez, GM, cable networks, fgimenez@hemispheretv.com; Emily Love, managing director, distribution, ELove@hemispheretv.com; Lucia-Ballas Traynor, EVP, ad sales, lbtraynor@hemispheretv.com

Programming: Offers top rated programming from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panamá, including live news, talk shows, music, culture, as well as exclusive first division soccer from the region.

Cine Clásico

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: November 2012

Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.cineclasico.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Showcases classic films from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema as well as classic productions from Latin America and Spain.

Cine Estelar

Owner: Carlos Vasallo, president and CEO

U.S. launch date: November 2008

U.S. Headquarters: Miami overseas offices: Mexico City

Website:cinestelar.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Carolina Padilla (Nexus TV) cpadilla@nexustv.co for affiliate distribution, marketing and media relations; Graciela Ordinola cordinola@vasallovision.tv for accounting; and Hector Abadie habadie@vasallovision.tv for programming matters; ph. (305) 856-7322, (305) 856-7344

Programming: Features over 1,750 Mexican box office hits from the 1960’s to the present; the combined Cine Estelar and Cine Nostalgia Mexican film portfolios represent the largest film offering available for Hispanics.

Cinelatino

Owner: Hemisphere Media Group

U.S. launch date: 1999

U.S. Headquarters: Coral Gables, Fla.

Website:www.cinelatino.com Subscribers: 4.5 million in the U.S.; 13 million in Latin America

Contacts: Francisco Gimenez, GM, cable networks, fgimenez@hemispheretv.com; Emily Love, managing director, distribution, ELove@hemispheretv.com; Lucia-Ballas Traynor, EVP, ad sales, lbtraynor@hemispheretv.com

Programming: Spanish-language movie channel offering a wide selection of current blockbuster hits and critically acclaimed movies from Mexico, Latin America, Spain, and the Caribbean.

Cine Mexicano

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: November 2004

Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.cinemexicano.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Pay TV, Spanishlanguage movie network for the U.S. market featuring commercialfree contemporary Mexican movies of various genres.

Cine Nostalgia

Owner: Carlos Vasallo, president and CEO

U.S. launch date: July 2008

U.S. Headquarters: Miami Overseas Offices: Mexico City

Website:cinenostalgia.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Carolina Padilla (Nexus TV) cpadilla@nexustv.co for affiliate distribution, marketing and media relations; Graciela Ordinola cordinola@vasallovision.tv for accounting; and Hector Abadie habadie@vasallovision.tv for programming matters; ph. (305) 856-7322, (305) 856-7344

Programming: The leading classic movie channel featuring more than 1,550 black-andwhite movies from the golden age of the Mexican cinema.

Cine Sony Television

Owner: Sony Pictures Television

U.S. launch date: August 2012

U.S. Headquarters: Culver City, Calif.

Website:cinesony.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Tom Troy, SVP, networks distribution, U.S., Sony Pictures Television, Tom_Troy@spe.sony.com; Jeff Meier, SVP of programming for Cine Sony Television, Sony Movie Channel and getTV, Sony Pictures Television, Jeff_Meier@spe.sony.com

Programming: A Spanishlanguage channel with Hollywood movies, popular TV series and Latin music artists.

CNN en Español

Owner: Turner

U.S. launch date: 1997

U.S. Headquarters: Atlanta

Website:cnn.com/espanol/

U.S. subscribers: 7.1 million

Contacts: José Bandes, (212) 275-6795, jose. bandes@turner.com

Programming: News.

CubaPlay

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: August 2011

Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.cubaplaytv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: A network that delivers top Cuban movies, novelas, shows, music, documentaries and series, as well as the best titles from Latin America.

Damas

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: November 2012

Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.damastv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: A network that focuses on the best in entertainment programming and telenovelas for the Latina audience.

De Película

Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 2003

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:corporate.univision.com/portfolio

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200

Programming: Spanishlanguage cable television network dedicated to movies.

De Película Clásico

Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 2003

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:corporate.univision.com/portfolio

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200

Programming: Spanishlanguage cable television network dedicated to movies of the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

Discovery en Español

Owner: Discovery Communications

U.S. launch date: June 1998

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:facebook.com/discoveryenespanol

U.S. subscribers: 6 million

Contacts: Allan Navarrete, EVP/ GM, Mexico, Central America, Andean Region and U.S. Hispanic and EVP of distribution, Discovery Networks Latin America/U.S. Hispanic, (786) 273-4700; Angela Recio Sondon, VP of content, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4310; Alden Budill, VP of distribution strategy, (323) 602-1722; Victor Parada, VP, advertising sales, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4694

Programming: Adventure, automotive, ingenuity, natural history, enigma, investigation and current affairs.

Discovery Familia

Owner: Discovery Communications

U.S. launch date: August 2007

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:facebook.com/discoveryfamilia

U.S. subscribers: 6 million

Contacts: Allan Navarrete, EVP/ GM, Mexico, Central America, Andean Region and U.S. Hispanic and EVP of distribution, Discovery Networks Latin America/U.S. Hispanic, (786) 273-4700; Angela Recio Sondon, VP of content, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4310; Alden Budill, VP of distribution strategy, (323) 602-1722; Victor Parada, VP, advertising sales, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4694

Programming: Themed nights, focusing on health, family, food, beauty, home improvement and real estate; daytime schedule offers educational preschool content in Spanish.

Dominican View

Owner: Grupo Super Canal

U.S. launch date: N/A

Headquarters: Dominican Republic

Website:www.dominican-view.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Sports, news, special events and programming from the Dominican Republic.

El Rey Network

Owner: Robert Rodriguez & Univision Network Studios

U.S. launch date: 2013

U.S. Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Website:elreynetwork.com

U.S. subscribers: Available to 45 million homes

Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200

Programming: Englishlanguage cable television network that reflects the voices, lifestyles, and attitudes of culturally diverse audiences.

Enlace Juvenil

Owner: TBN Internacional

U.S. launch date: N/A

Headquarters: Costa Rica

Website:www.ejtv.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: A Christian television network targeting young audiences.

ESPN Deportes

Owner: ESPN

U.S. launch date: 2004

U.S. Headquarters: Bristol, Conn.

Website:ESPNDeportes.com

U.S. subscribers: More than 6.1 million Hispanic homes; feed also available on WatchESPN and its content is available on other platforms.

Contacts: Freddy Rolón, vice president and general manager of ESPN Deportes (860) 766-5321

Programming: 24-hour, Spanishlanguage Sports network.

EstrellaTV

Owner: Liberman Broadcasting

U.S. launch date: September 2009

U.S. Headquarters: Burbank, Calif.

Website:estrellatv.com

U.S. reach: More than 85% of U.S. Hispanic households

Contacts: Blima Tuller, CFO; Winter Horton, chief operating officer, whorton@lbimedia.com; LBIinfo@lbimedia.com (818) 729-5300.

Programming: Musical/variety, comedy, drama, talk, game shows and news.

Estudio 5

U.S. launch date: 2013

Owner: SUR U.S launch date: N/A

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:estudio5.tv

U.S. subscribers: 1.5 million

Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: Series, movies & Sports

EWTN Español

Owner: EWTN Global Catholic Network

U.S. launch date: 1999

U.S. Headquarters: Birmingham, Ala.

Website:ewtn.com/spanish

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Walter Cordova, national marketing manager, (205) 795-5843, wcordova@ewtn.com.

Programming: Original documentaries, music, drama, live talk shows, animated children’s shows and church events

FIBA Americas TV

Owner: FIBA Americas League

U.S. launch date: TBD

Headquarters: The Americas

Website:fibaamericas.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us

Programming: International men’s professional basketball club competition played annually by clubs and countries of the Americas.

Fix&Foxi

Owner: Your Family Entertainment

U.S. launch date: September 2015

Headquarters: Munich, Germany

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us

Programming: Family channel based on comic characters Fix, Foxi and friends.

Flama

Owner: Univision Communications and Bedrocket Media Ventures

U.S. launch date: 2014

U.S. Headquarters: New York

Website:theflama.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200

Programming: Features original English-language video content created by, for and with Hispanic millennials.

FOROtv

Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 2012

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:corporate.univision.com/portfolio

U.S. reach: N/A

Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200

Programming: 24-hour Spanishlanguage cable television network dedicated to international news.

Fox Deportes

Owner: 21st Century Fox

U.S. launch date: Nov. 1, 1996

U.S. Headquarters: Los Angeles

Website:foxdeportes.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Matt Grim, (310)369-0745, Matt.Grim@fox.com

Programming: Exclusive Sports coverage of UEFA Champions League, Copa Libertadores, Copa Total Sudamericana, Major League Baseball, boxing, UFC, college football, NFL, NASCAR and Sports news.

Fox Life (Former Utilisima)

Owner: Fox International Channels

U.S. launch date: July 2010

U.S. Headquarters: Los Angeles

Website:foxlife.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Matt Grim, (310)369-0745, Matt.Grim@fox.com

Programming: Original productions, unscripted and scripted series targeting women that feature Latin-American and international talent.

Fuse

Owner: Private investment group

U.S. launch date: July 1994 as MuchMusic USA; May 2003 as Fuse; re-launched Sept. 30, 2015.

U.S. Headquarters: Los Angeles

Website:fuse.tv

U.S. subscribers: About 70 million

Contacts: Judi Lopez, SVP, content distribution and marketing, Fuse Media

Programming: Entertainment and lifestyle content that appeals to the wide-ranging tastes and attitudes of the fast-growing Latino and multicultural 18-34 audience.

Fusion

Owner: Univision

U.S. launch date: 2013

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:FUSION.net

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Boris Gartner; president and COO; Jason Wagenheim; SVP revenue and brand partnerships

Programming: News and culture.

Galavisión

Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 1979

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:corporate.univision.com/portfolio

U.S. subscribers: 66.9 million

Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200

Programming: Spanish-language cable television network targeting the modern U.S. Hispanic family with programming featuring reality shows, family dramas, comedies and docudramas.

GolTV

Owner: Private investors

U.S. launch date: February 2003

U.S. Headquarters: North Bay Village, Fla.

Website:goltv.tv

U.S. subscribers: 13 million

Contacts: Rodrigo Lombello, chief operating officer, (305) 864-9799; Constantino Voulgaris, VP of programming and business development, (305) 864-9799, consta@goltv.tv; Steve Soule, VP of affiliate sales, (203) 968-1905; Ivan Perez, VP of network ad sales/marketing, (786) 866-3932, i.perez@goltv.tv

Programming: Professional soccer, including Germany’s Bundesliga, top leagues from Brazil, Uruguay and Venezuela Mexico’s Liga de Ascenso, championship matches from Portugal and Scotland, as well as an array of tournaments and International Friendly matches and entertainment, news magazine and highlights shows.

Gran Cine

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: Q4 2008

Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.grancine.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: A contemporary Spanish-language movie network offering a wide array of recently released blockbusters from México, Latin America, and the U.S. with no commercial interruptions.

HBO Latino

Owner: Home Box Office

U.S. launch date: 2000

U.S. Headquarters: New York

Website:hbolatino.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Bernadette Aulestia, EVP, global distribution operations, HBO

Programming: Movies, events and HBO original series.

History en Español

Owner: A+E Networks

U.S. launch date: June 2004

Headquarters: New York

Website:www.historyenespanol.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Jana Bennett, (212) 210-1400.

Programming: Historical documentaries.

HITN

Owner: Hispanic Information & Telecom Network (nonprofit organization)

U.S. launch date: 1987

U.S. Headquarters: New York

Website:hitn.org

U.S. subscribers: 40 million

Contacts: Florentina Balseca-Almonte, director of programming, (212) 966-5660, fbalseca@hitn.org; Eric Turpin, GM, (212) 966-5660, eturpin@hitn.org

Programming: Family oriented fare, educational and informational content.

¡Hols! TV

Owner: Atresmedia & ¡HOLA! Magazine

U.S. launch date: 2013

Headquarters: Miami

Website:www.hola.tv Subscribers: (Latam and U.S.) 13 million

Contacts: Ignacio Sanz de Acedo, GM/CEO, ¡HOLA! TV; Javier Nuche, managing director, Atresmedia Internacional; Mar Martínez-Raposo, GM, Atresmedia Internacional; Nere Lascurain, head of marketing, Atresmedia Internacional, nere. lascurain@atresmedia.com; Idemaris Díaz, head of marketing, ¡HOLA! TV idiaz@hola.tv

Programming: Original lifestyle and entertainment programming covering the universe of ¡HOLA!, the popular celebrity magazine.

HTV

Owner: Turner

U.S. launch date: 1995

U.S. Headquarters: Atlanta

Website:www.htv.com

U.S. subscribers: 5.7 million

Contacts: Beth Moneyhan, (404) 827-2172, beth.moneyhan@turner.com

Programming: Latin popular music.

Infinito

Owner: Turner

U.S. launch date: 2001

U.S. Headquarters: Atlanta

Website:www.infinito.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A.

Contacts: Beth Moneyhan, (404) 827-2172, beth.moneyhan@turner.com

Programming: High quality documentaries.

Latin American Sports (LAS)

Owner: Latin American Sports S.A. DE C.V.

U.S. launch date: Aug. 14, 2010

Headquarters: México City and San Juan, P.R.

Website:aymSports.com.mx

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us

Programming: Sports from Puerto Rico, Cuba and Mexico.

Latin Angels

Owner: Sierralta Entertainment

U.S. launch date: October 2015

Headquarters: Miami

Website:www.latinangels.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Marketed as a channel that “takes you to magical destinations on the wings of our beautiful angels” where viewers can live “many fun adventures.”

LATV

Owner: LATV Networks

U.S. launch date: 2001; national launch April 23, 2007

U.S. Headquarters: Los Angeles

Website:latv.com

U.S. reach: 59 million households

Contacts: Francis Wilkinson, SVP distribution, (310) 943-5288, ext 411, fwilkinson@latv.com; Luca Bentivoglio, COO, (310) 943-5288, ext 693, lbentivoglio@latv.com

Programming: Airs a diverse lineup of talk shows, entertainment news, Sports, and music programs for Latino millennial viewers that are produced in its own Los Angeles-based studios.

Life Design TV

Owner: Life Design TV

U.S. launch date: N/A

Headquarters: Medellin, Colombia

Website:www.lifedesigntv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: A 24 hour channel designed to teach viewers how to live.

Mega TV

Owner: Spanish Broadcasting System

U.S. launch date: March 2006

Headquarters: Coconut Grove, Fla.; broadcast center in Medley, Fla.

Website:mega.tv

U.S. reach: More than 3 million Hispanic homes

Contacts: Raul Alarcon Jr., CEO/ chairman; Joseph A. Garcia, senior EVP, CFO, chief administrative officer and secretary; Albert Rodriguez, COO; (305) 441-6901

Programming: General Spanish entertainment

Mexicanal

Owners: Innokap Investment fund, Castalia Communications

U.S. launch date: August 2005

U.S. Headquarters: Atlanta

Website:mexicanal.com

U.S. reach: 1,866,609 Hispanic households

Contacts: Luis Torres-Bohl, president, ltb@castaliacom.com; Mark Henderson, executive VP, (770) 396-7850, mark@castaliacom.com; Demian Torres-Bohl, production and new media, demian@castaliacom.com; Betti Ortega, VP, marketing and public relations, betti@mexicanal.com, (201) 207-7823

Programming: News, entertainment, Sports, movies, music, travel, docu-reality and children’s programs from 18 regions in Mexico.

Milenio Television

Owner: Grupo Multimedios

Headquarters: Monterrey, Mexico

Website:http://tv.milenio.com/

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Gustavo Mena, (305) 496-3733, gmena@unoentertainment.com

Programming: The highest rated cable and satellite news network in Mexico

Motors TV

Owner: Motors TV S.A.

U.S. launch date: April 2015

Headquarters: Paris

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us

Programming: 24/7 television channel dedicated to motorsport.

Multimedios Television

Owner: Grupo Multimedios

Headquarters: Monterrey, Mexico

Website:www.multimedios.tv/

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Gustavo Mena, (305) 496-3733, gmena@unoentertainment.com

Programming: Live family entertainment featuring the most tweeted reality shows on Mexican television.

Nat Geo Mundo

Owner: National Geographic Channels/Fox International Channels

U.S. launch date: July 2011

U.S. Headquarters: Los Angeles

Website:natgeomundo.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Matt Grim, (310)369-0745, Matt.Grim@fox.com

Programming: Original nature, science, culture and history programming.

NatureVision TV

Owner: Think Inside the Box, LLC.

U.S. launch date: 2015

U.S. Headquarters: Sarasota, Fla.

Website:www.naturevisiontv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: NatureVision TV offers lush video programs featuring breathtaking views of nature.

NBC Universo

Owner: NBCUniversal

U.S. launch date: Feb. 1, 2015

U.S. Headquarters: Miami Springs, Fla.

Website:nbcuniverso.com

U.S. subscribers: 43 million total households

Contacts: Chris Czarkowski, SVP, advertising sales, Chris.Czarkowski@nbcuni.com

Programming: Modern entertainment and Sports cable channel for Latinos.

Nick en Español (VOD)

Owner: Viacom Media Networks

U.S. launch date: 2005

U.S. Headquarters: New York

Website:nick.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Sean Moran, head of sales for Nickelodeon, (212) 846-8149, sean.moran@viacom.com

Programming: On-demand kids’ content in Spanish.

NTN24

Owner: RCN Television

U.S. launch date: 2008

Headquarters: Bogotá, Colombia

Website:ntn24.com

U.S. subscribers: 1.5 million

Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: Pan-regional news and information.

Orbita TV

Owner: Orbita TV

U.S. launch date: N/A

Headquarters: N/A

Website:www.orbitatv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Features a wide range of Central American productions, such as talk shows, news, travel and general entertainment.

Pasiones

Owner: Hemisphere Media Group

U.S. launch date: July 2008

U.S. Headquarters: Coral Gables, Fla.

Website:www.tvpasiones.com

U.S. subscribers: 4.5 million subscribers in the U.S. and 10.8 million subscribers in Latin America

Contacts: Francisco Gimenez, GM, cable networks, fgimenez@hemispheretv.com; Emily Love, managing director, distribution, ELove@hemispheretv.com; Lucia-Ballas Traynor, EVP, ad sales, lbtraynor@hemispheretv.com

Programming: Pasiones, the leading network for telenovelas and drama series in Spanish.

Playboy TV en Español

Owner: Playboy Enterprises

U.S. launch date: 2000

U.S. Headquarters: Burbank, Calif.

Website:playboytv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: John Pezzini, VP, affiliate sales and marketing, (323) 276-4000, JPezzini@Playboytv.com

Programming: Adult, erotic fare.

PXTV HD

Owner: PX Primero Action Sports

U.S. launch date: January 2014. Headquarters: Mexico City

Website:pxtv.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us

Programming: Action Sports channel with live coverage of extreme Sports in Latin America as well as original productions, music and lifestyle shows.

RCN Nuestra Tele

Owner: RCN Colombia

U.S. launch date: 2003

Headquarters: Bogotá, Colombia

Website:www.rcnnuestratele.co

U.S. subscribers: 4.5 million

Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: General entertainment and exclusive Colombian league soccer.

RCN Novelas HD

Owner: RCN Colombia

U.S. launch date: 2009

Headquarters: Bogotá, Colombia

Website:www.rcntelenovelas.com.co

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: Novelas

Ritmoson

Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 2003

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:corporate.univision.com/portfolio

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200

Programming: A 24-hour Spanish-language cable television network dedicated to music videos.

Rumba TV

Owner: Global Media Telecomunicaciones

U.S. launch date: N/A

U.S. Headquarters: Florida

Website:www.canalrumbatv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Featuring the most recent hits from Latin America, Rumba TV’s current lineup includes salsa, merengue, vallenato, reggaeton, pop, dance, clubbing and bachata.

Russia Today en Espanol (RT Español)

Owner: Rapid TV

U.S. launch date: N/A

U.S. Headquarters: N/A

Website:actualidad.rt.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Spanishlanguage coverage of news, Sports and world events.

Semillitas

Owner: Somos TV

U.S. launch date: March 2010

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:www.semillitas.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Luis Villanueva, CEO, lvillanueva@somostv.net; José Antonio Espinal, COO, jespinal@somostv.net; Alejandro Parisca, GM, aparisca@somostv.net; (786) 220-0280.

Programming: Spanishlanguage branded and international animation for toddlers and preschoolers.

Señal de Vida

Owner: Grupo Super Canal

U.S. launch date: N/A

Headquarters: Dominican Republic

Website:www.senaldevida.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Branded as “a channel of blessings”, Señal de Vida features news, talk shows, series, and music, created for Christian millennials.

Show Business TV

Owner: Sierralta Entertainment

U.S. launch date: August 2015

Headquarters: Miami

Website:www.sierralta.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: An HD entertainment channel fully focused on the Hispanic market.

¡Sorpresa!

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: May 2003

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.sorpresatv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: A Spanishlanguage children’s network that offers programming from Latin America and around the world.

Sprout on Demand en Español (VOD)

Owner: NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment

U.S. launch date: Sept. 26, 2005

Headquarters: New York

Website:sproutonline.com

U.S. subscribers: More than 59 million households

Contacts: Jennifer Giddens, SVP of marketing, Jennifer. Giddens@nbcuni.com

Programming: Spanish-language children’s programming.

Starz Encore Español

Owner: Starz

U.S. launch date: 2013

U.S. Headquarters: Englewood, Colo.

Website:Encoretv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Joe Glennon, EVP, Distribution, (212) 905-4270, joe.glennon@starz.com

Programming: Spanishlanguage Starz Encore premium movies and other TV content.

Super Canal

Owner: Grupo Super Canal

U.S. launch date: N/A

Headquarters: Dominican Republic

Website:supercanal.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: General entertainment programming for Dominicans in the U.S.

Supereñe

Owner: D’Ocon Films

U.S. launch date: 2015

Headquarters: Miami

Website:superene.com

U.S. subscribers: n/a

Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: Children’s content.

SUR Perú

Owner: SUR Corp.

U.S. launch date: 2005

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:canalsur.com/canales/surperu/

U.S. subscribers: 3.1 million

Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: News and entertainment from Peru.

Tarima

Owner: Splex One

U.S. launch date: May 2003

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.tarima.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: HD concert channel covering the major genres of Latin music that features such artists as, Romeo Santos, Juan Luis Guerra, Marc Anthony, J. Balvin, Luis Miguel, Shakira, Alejandro Sanz and Laura Pausini.

TBN Enlace USA

Owner: Trinity Broadcasting Network

U.S. launch date: July 2002

U.S. Headquarters: Texas

Website:tbnenlaceusa.com/espanol

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Spanishlanguage, faith network.

Tele El Salvador

Owner: Grupo Super Canal

U.S. launch date: N/A

Headquarters: Dominican Republic

Website:teleelsalvador.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Best in entertainment from El Salvador.

Telefe International

Owner: Television Federal

U.S. launch date: 2001

Website:telefeinternacional.com.ar

Headquarters: Buenos Aires

U.S. subscribers: 2.8 million

Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: General entertainment

TeleFórmula

Owner: TeleFórmula S.A. de C.V.

U.S. launch date: 2002

Headquarters: Mexico City

Website:radioformula.com.mx

U.S. subscribers: 2.9 million

Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: News, Sports and entertainment

Telehit

Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 2003

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:http://corporate.univision.com/portfolio

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200

Programming: Spanishlanguage cable television network dedicated to music and general-interest content for youth.

Telemicro Internacional

Owner: Telemicro International Holdings

U.S. launch date: January 2008

Headquarters: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Website:telemicro.com.do

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us

Programming: General entertainment, family-oriented Dominican content.

Telemundo

Owner: NBCUniversal

U.S. launch date: 1987

U.S. Headquarters: Hialeah, Fla.

Website:telemundo.com

U.S. reach: 94% of Hispanic households

Contacts: Chris Czarkowski, SVP, Advertising Sales, Chris.Czarkowski@nbcuni.com

Programming: Original Spanishlanguage content distributed across multiple platforms and syndicated around the world to more than 120 countries in over 40 languages.

Tele N

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: December 2014

Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.telentv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Features high quality selection of movies and major productions from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema as well as popular novelas and series from around the world.

Tele Nostalgia

Owner: Global Media Telecomunicaciones

U.S. launch date: N/A

U.S. Headquarters: Florida

Website:www.canaltelenostalgia.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Music videos from 1960 to present featuring top Latin American stars.

Teleritmo

Owner: Grupo Multimedios

U.S. launch date: N/A.

U.S. Headquarters: Monterrey, Mexico

Website:http://multimedios.tv/teleritmo/

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Gustavo Mena, (305) 496-3733, gmena@unoentertainment.com

Programming: Exclusive Mexican regional music concerts and shows direct from Monterrey.

Televen America

Owner: Televen

U.S. launch date: 2016

U.S. Headquarters: N/A

Website:www.olympusat.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Family entertainment broadcaster from Venezuela that features HD high quality scripted shows, as well daily live news feeds.

Televisión Dominicana

Owner: Hemisphere Media Group

U.S. launch date: November 2005

U.S. Headquarters: Coral Gables, Fla.

Website:www.televisiondominicana.tv

U.S. subscribers: 3.1 million U.S. subscribers

Contacts: Francisco Gimenez, GM, cable networks, fgimenez@hemispheretv.com; Emily Love, managing director, distribution, ELove@hemispheretv.com; Lucia-Ballas Traynor, EVP, ad sales, lbtraynor@hemispheretv.com

Programming: Top programming from the Dominican Republic, including Sports, comedy, entertainment, and news; has exclusive rights to the Dominican Professional Baseball Winter League.

Television Española (TVE)

Owner: Corporación de Radio y Televisión Española S.A.

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Madrid

Website:rtve.es

U.S. subscribers: 4.5 million

Contacts: Fernando Polar, VP new business development, fernando@castaliacom.com; Robert Watson, SVP US distribution, Bob@castaliacom.com; Betti Ortega, VP marketing & public relations, betti@castaliacom.com, (201) 207-7823; Demian Torres-Bohl, director, new media & events, demian@castaliacom.com, (404) 457-7747

Programming: Entertainment fare from Spain.

TOKU Español

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: TBD

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.olympusat.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Features popular anime programming from Japan and Asia dubbed into Spanish.

Tr3s

Owner: Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN)

U.S. launch date: Sept. 25, 2006; relaunched July 12, 2010

U.S. Headquarters: Miami Beach, Fla. Websites: www.insidetr3s.com and www.tr3s.com

U.S. subscribers: 34.3 million total households; 6.7 million Hispanic TV households

Contact: Maria Badillo, VP of Programming & Production, (305) 535-3760

Programming: Offers a mix of original formats, music programming and franchises, as well as the best of Viacom International’s library of content.

Trace Sport Stars

Owner: Modern Times Group (MTG 75%)

U.S. launch date: July 2014

Headquarters: Paris

Website:www.trace.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Roberto Perez, roberto.perez@alternatv.us; for Programming: Alejandro Peñafiel Moreno, alejandro.penafiel@alternatv.us

Programming: Channel exclusively dedicated to Sports celebrities.

Tu Inglés TV

Owner: Tu Inglés TV

U.S. launch date: 2007

Headquarters: Spain

Website:www.tuingles.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Original educational programming for learning English.

TV Agro

Owner: Global Media Telecomunicaciones

U.S. launch date: N/A

U.S. Headquarters: Florida

Website:www.tvagro.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: HD programming focused on farming and agricultural topics.

TV Chile

Owner: Television Nacional de Chile (TVN)

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Santiago, Chile

Website:www.tvchile.cl

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: General entertainment network with Sports, documentaries, telenovelas, variety and original productions from Chile.

TV Quisqueya

Owner: TV Quisqueya Group

U.S. launch date: 2015

Headquarters: Miami

Website:condista.com/tv-quisqueya

U.S. subscribers: New launch

Contacts: Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: Compilation channel from the Dominican Republic

TV Venezuela

Owner: SUR

U.S. launch date: 2005

Headquarters: Miami

Website:canalsur.com/canales/survenezuela/

U.S. subscribers: 2.8 million

Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: Entertainment and news from Venezuela.

TyC Sports

Owner: Tele Red Imágen S.A. (Grupo Clarín, 50%; Torneos y Competencias, 50%)

U.S. launch date: March 2003

Headquarters: Buenos Aires

Website:tycSports.com

U.S. subscribers: 2.1 million

Contacts: Burke Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: Soccer (Argentine League), auto racing, boxing and more.

Ultra Banda

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: April 2012

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.ultrabandatv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Regional Mexican music network featuring such popular artists as Banda El Recodo, Luis Coronel and Gerardo Ortiz; covers such genres as Banda, Ranchera, Grupero, Conjunto, Norteña and Tex Mex.

Ultra Cine

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: April 2012

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.ultracinetv.com

U.S. reach: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: A contemporary HD movie network that focuses on award-winning and original films from Mexico, Spain, and Latin America shown in their original Spanish format.

Ultra Clásico

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: April 2012

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.ultraclasicotv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Features movies from the Golden age of Mexican and Latin American Cinema from 1930 to 1980 fully restored to their original glory in HD.

Ultra Docu

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: April 2012

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.ultradocutv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Documentaries on Latin America as well as lifestyle and human-interest programming from around the globe.

Ultra Familia

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: N/A

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.ultrafamiliatv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Feel-good entertainment, movies and documentaries for kids, tweens and the whole family.

Ultra Fiesta

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: April 2012

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.ultrafiestatv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: An HD Latin music network produced by music industry insiders that features the best music videos from all Latin music genres as well as countdowns, news, concerts, and much more.

Ultra Film

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: April 2012

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.ultrafilmtv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: The first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience.

Ultra Kidz

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: April 2012

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.ultrakidztv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: HD kids channel providing fun and educational programming from around the world.

Ultra Latino

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: N/A

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.ultrahdplex.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: HD entertainment network with thousands of hours of popular Spanish-language shows and original programming.

Ultra Luna

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: April 2012

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.ultralunatv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: This HD channel targeting Latino women offers new and edgy telenovelas, as well as captivating series and programming.

Ultra Macho

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: April 2012

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.ultramachotv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: This new HD channel targeting Latino men features the best in Mexican wrestling, extreme Sports, late night adult programming and automobile series.

Ultra Mex

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: April 2012

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.ultramextv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: Ranging from independent productions to Hollywood studio hits, Ultra Mex carries contemporary Mexican films in HD that feature top actors and directors from Mexico.

Ultra Tainment

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: April 2012

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.ultratainmenttv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com; John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com; Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: A Spanish pop culture entertainment channel providing the best in variety, talk shows, comedy and reality TV in HD.

UniMás

Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 2002 (formerly TeleFutura)

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:http://corporate.univision.com/portfolio

U.S. reach: 87% of U.S. Hispanic TV households

Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200

Programming: 24-hour, general-interest, Spanishlanguage broadcast network with primetime programming primarily consisting of alternative television series (non-Mexican productions), marquee Sports events and movie packages.

Univision Network

Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 1961

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:http://corporate.univision.com/portfolio

U.S. reach: 93% of U.S. Hispanic TV households

Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200

Programming: Univision Network is the #1 Spanish-language broadcast television network in the U.S.; programming features entertainment, news and Sports for the U.S. Hispanic audience.

Univision Deportes Network (UDN)

Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 2012

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:http://corporate.univision.com/portfolio

U.S. subscribers: 47.4 million

Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200

Programming: The mostwatched U.S. Spanish-language Sports cable television network dedicated to live broadcasting, debating and Sports.

Univision tlnovelas

Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 2012

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:http://corporate.univision.com/portfolio

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Tonia O’Connor, chief commercial officer and president of content distribution, content distribution and corporate business development, (212) 455-5200

Programming: 24-hour Spanishlanguage cable television network dedicated to telenovelas.

VideoRola

Owner: Mega Cable

U.S. launch date: 2000

Headquarters: Guadalajara, Mexico

Website:videorola.com

U.S. subscribers: 2.5 million

Contacts: Berendes, Condista (323) 908-9697, burke@condista.com

Programming: Regional Mexican music.

ViendoMovies

Owner: Somos TV

U.S. launch date: September 2006

U.S. Headquarters: Miami, Fla.

Website:www.viendomovies.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Luis Villanueva, CEO, lvillanueva@somostv.net; José Antonio Espinal, chief operating officer, jespinal@somostv.net; Alejandro Parisca, general manager, aparisca@somostv.net; main number, (786) 220-0280

Programming: Features top contemporary, theatrically released award-winning films from all the Spanish-speaking countries as well as Latino filmrelated events in the U.S. and in Spanish-speaking countries.

VMC

Owner: Olympusat

U.S. launch date: April 2012

U.S. Headquarters: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Website:www.vmctv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Arturo Chavez, SVP of Hispanic Networks, arturo@olympusat.com, John Baghdassarian, VP of distribution, johnb@olympusat.com; Jesus Pinango, director of TV content strategy and PR, jesus@olympusat.com, Seta Goldstein, director of marketing, seta@olympusat.com

Programming: A Spanishlanguage music network originating in the U.S. with Latin and Mexican music videos of all genres as well as concerts and interviews.

Vme Kids

Owner: Vme Media,

U.S. launch date: September 2010

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:www.vmekids.com

U.S. reach: Carriage on Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-verse and Cablevision

Contacts: Victor X. Cerda (786) 924-8330

Programming: Spanishlanguage preschool and parenting entertainment.

Vme TV

Owner: Vme Media,

U.S. launch date: March 2007

Headquarters: Miami

Website:www.vmetv.com

U.S. reach: 70 million total homes (78% of Hispanic households); basic-cable and over-the-air carriage in top 44 markets and 100% national carriage on the basic and Spanish tiers of major satellite-TV providers

Contacts: Victor X. Cerda (786) 924-8330

Programming: Spanish-language preschool, drama, nature, lifestyle, factual, current affairs, entertainment and specials.

WAPA América

Owner: Hemisphere Media Group,

U.S. launch date: 2004

U.S. Headquarters: San Juan, P.R./Coral Gables, Fla.

Website:www.wapaamerica.com

U.S. subscribers: 5.2 million U.S. subscribers

Contacts: Francisco Gimenez, GM, cable networks, fgimenez@hemispheretv.com; Emily Love, managing director, distribution, ELove@hemispheretv.com; Lucia-Ballas Traynor, EVP ad sales, lbtraynor@hemispheretv.com

Programming: Cable network affiliated with Puerto Rico’s leading broadcast network, WAPA TV; it broadcasts approximately 75 hours per week of original news and entertainment programming, and is the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of “Baloncesto Superior Nacional” (National Superior Basketball).

Zee Mundo

Owner: Zee Entertainment Enterprises

U.S. launch date: Sept. 2016

U.S. Headquarters: Miami

Website:zeemundo.com

U.S. Reach: 3 days after launch reaches 1.8 million or 32% of U.S. Hispanic Pay TV Universe.

Contacts: Javier Lopez Casella, head of business/GM, U.S. Hispanic & Latin America, Zee Mundo javier.casella@asiatvusa.com; Rolando Figueroa, Head of Marketing, U.S. Hispanic & Latin America, Zee Mundo rolando.figueroa@asiatvusa.com; David Caban, Director of Programming, U.S. Hispanic & Latin America, Zee Mundo david.caban@asiatvusa.com

Programming: A Spanish language Bollywood channel, that brings major studio quality HD movie titles to Latino audiences, dubbed in Spanish; movies range across five genres (action, romance, suspense, drama, and comedy) and feature some of the world’s biggest movie stars.

N/A: Not available

Source: Compiled by George Winslow from companies in September 2016. Because of space limitations, we have not included channels with Spanish-language SAP feeds and have removed separate listings for HD feeds and some channels that did not respond to numerous requests for updated information.