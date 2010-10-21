Guests for First Week of ‘Conan'

The guest list for the premiere week of Conan O'Brien's late-night show on TBS is firming up. And the roster includes a bevy of longtime O'Brien friends.

The first show Nov. 8 will feature Seth Rogan with musical guest Jack White. Tuesday, Nov. 9, Tom Hanks and 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer, a frequent guest on O'Brien's Tonight Show, will be on hand with musical guest Soundgarden. Wednesday's guests are Jon Hamm, actress/comedian Charlyne Yi and Fistful of Mercy. Michael Cera and Julie Bowen will be there on Thursday with comedian Jon Dore.

Conan will originate from Stage 15 at the Warner Bros. Studios lot.