GTA Picks Synacor For TV Everywhere Authentication

Synacor, a developer of Web home pages and TV Everywhere systems, said it has been selected by Guam-based telecom company GTA to provide authentication for its slate of TV Everywhere services.

The deal, which enables GTA’s first foray into TV Everywhere, will provide access to premium content from HBO and NBCUniversal, including the programming group’s coverage of the Sochi Games, via the GTA home page and on iOS and Android-powered devices.

"TV Everywhere is the future and we are thrilled to work with Synacor to bring this TV revolution to Guam, giving our subscribers access to some of the most on-demand content, including Sochi," said Robert Haulbrook, GTA's president and chief executive officer, in a statement. "With the help of Synacor's important behind-the-scenes work, we are able to build upon our relationship with subscribers to seamlessly deliver content via one simple single login and enhance the TV viewing experience."

