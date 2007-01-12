GSN Unveils New Shows in Development
By Ben Grossman
GSN on Friday announced a new development slate that will feature a U.S. version of Without Prejudice?, a British import in which a panel of people awards one of five contestants a large sum of money.
Also on the slate is Grand Slam, a game show featuring 16 winners from other game shows like Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and Jeopardy!. The show is from Michael Davies and Sony Pictures Television.
Other titles in development include:
· The Box: a live, reality game show where contestants live and compete in a glass box in public view.
· Carry Your Weight: features teams of three people who each feature either beauty, brains and brawn. Conceived by actor Corbin Bernsen.
· Indecision: a hybrid of the game and talk genres
· Kerry’s Getting Married: a real-time show follows a woman’s search for a mate
· Camouflage: A game show of hidden word puzzles and trivia clues
· War of the Words: a vocabulary quiz show
Also coming up on the network is Cat-Minster: CFA International Cat Championship on March 27 and the National Vocabulary Championship on April 15.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.