GSN Unveils New Shows in Development

GSN on Friday announced a new development slate that will feature a U.S. version of Without Prejudice?, a British import in which a panel of people awards one of five contestants a large sum of money.

Also on the slate is Grand Slam, a game show featuring 16 winners from other game shows like Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and Jeopardy!. The show is from Michael Davies and Sony Pictures Television.

Other titles in development include:

· The Box: a live, reality game show where contestants live and compete in a glass box in public view.

· Carry Your Weight: features teams of three people who each feature either beauty, brains and brawn. Conceived by actor Corbin Bernsen.

· Indecision: a hybrid of the game and talk genres

· Kerry’s Getting Married: a real-time show follows a woman’s search for a mate

· Camouflage: A game show of hidden word puzzles and trivia clues

· War of the Words: a vocabulary quiz show

Also coming up on the network is Cat-Minster: CFA International Cat Championship on March 27 and the National Vocabulary Championship on April 15.