GSN Taps Dennis Miller To Host Grand Slam

Comedian Dennis Miller has been named the host of GSN’s new primetime game show Grand Slam.

“Getting Dennis Miller to be our host on GRAND SLAM is the game show equivalent of landing the #1 draft pick. He is the perfect talent for this ultimate challenge that will determine who is the greatest game show contestant of all-time,” said Jamie Roberts, GSN’s Senior Vice President of Programming.

Grand Slam takes winners from other game shows, and pits them against one another in head to head single elimination match-ups to determine who is tops. So far, big time Jeopardy! Winners Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings have signed on to play, as have Dr. Kevin Olmstead and John Carpenter of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? fame. Miller will quiz the contestants on pop culture, general knowledge, and math and logic, with the winner walking away with a $100,000 dollar grand prize.

Grand Slam will premiere August 7th on GSN.