GSN Slates ‘Skin Wars,’ ‘Idiot Test’ For August

GSN has set start dates for summer reality series Skin Wars (Wednesday, Aug. 6, 9 p.m. ET) and Idiot Test (Tuesday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m. ET).

Skin Wars, hosted by actress Rebecca Romijn, who told Multichannel News at GSN's upfront in March she was drawn in by the subject matter, having played body-painted Mystique in X-Men, is an eight-episode, hour-long competition show that seeks to find the most talented and versatile body painters in the country. Judges in the series include body painting icons Craig Tracy and Robin Slonina and Drag Race host RuPaul (pictured l.-r.)

