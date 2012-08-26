GSN Sets Ratings Record With 'Bible Challenge' Debut

The premiere episode of GSN's new original series The

American Bible Challenge set a network ratings record, drawing nearly 2

million viewers.

The game show series, hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, drew 1.7

million viewers for its 8 p.m. series debut, according to network officials,

outperforming the previous record by more than half a million viewers. Overall

the series, which challenges participants to answers questions based on the

Bible, averaged 2.3 million viewers for the night including additional replays.

"The best-selling book of all time is now GSN's most

viewed program of all time, which proves that consumers are yearning for fun,

family- friendly entertainment," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive VP of

programming and development, GSN, in a statement. "We are incredibly proud

of this show and are happy that it connected with so many viewers."