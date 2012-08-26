GSN Sets Ratings Record With 'Bible Challenge' Debut
The premiere episode of GSN's new original series The
American Bible Challenge set a network ratings record, drawing nearly 2
million viewers.
The game show series, hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, drew 1.7
million viewers for its 8 p.m. series debut, according to network officials,
outperforming the previous record by more than half a million viewers. Overall
the series, which challenges participants to answers questions based on the
Bible, averaged 2.3 million viewers for the night including additional replays.
"The best-selling book of all time is now GSN's most
viewed program of all time, which proves that consumers are yearning for fun,
family- friendly entertainment," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive VP of
programming and development, GSN, in a statement. "We are incredibly proud
of this show and are happy that it connected with so many viewers."
