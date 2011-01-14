GSN Revives 'Lingo' With Bill Engvall As Host
By MCN Staff
GSN is updating its longtime game show Lingo, with Blue Collar TV's Bill Engvall as host.
The mystery-word guessing game, first hosted on then-Game Show Network by Chuck Woolery in 2002, will be produced by ZOO Productions, which makes Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
Production is starting on a daily strip with an initial order of 40 episodes, to premiere in June.
"Bill Engvall's humor is a great fit for our audience," Kelly Goode, SVP
of programming at GSN, said in a release. "We look forward to his
joining our first-class line-up of talent."
