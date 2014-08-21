GSN Renews 'The Chase,' 'It Takes A Church'

GSN said it has ordered a fourth season of trivia-challenge series The Chase and a second season of matchmaking competition show It Takes A Church.

The Chase, hosted by Brooke Burns and featuring knowledge expert Mark Labbett (called The Beast), received a 20-episode order, while It Takes A Church will have an eight-episode sophomore run.

GSN said The Chase, adapted from a U.K. format by ITV Studios America, has enjoyed ratings growth across key demographic groups, including all 18-49-year-olds (up 52%) and 25-54-year-olds (up 56%) and among women in those age brackets (up 30% and 36%, respectively). It has been viewed by more than 18 million since its August 2013 premiere, the network said.

