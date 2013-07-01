GSN Renews 'The Chase' Ahead of Premiere

A month ahead of its premiere, new game show The Chase

has been renewed on GSN for a second season.





The hour-long quiz show, which is based on the U.K. series

of the same name, will see three contestants battle in a fast-paced competition

against an all-knowing opponent, The Beast. The

Chase will air eight additional episodes later in 2013.



The Chase is

produced by ITV Studios America with Bob Boden, Martin Scott and Michael Kelpie

serving as executive producers.