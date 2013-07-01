GSN Renews 'The Chase' Ahead of Premiere
A month ahead of its premiere, new game show The Chase
has been renewed on GSN for a second season.
The hour-long quiz show, which is based on the U.K. series
of the same name, will see three contestants battle in a fast-paced competition
against an all-knowing opponent, The Beast. The
Chase will air eight additional episodes later in 2013.
The Chase is
produced by ITV Studios America with Bob Boden, Martin Scott and Michael Kelpie
serving as executive producers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.