GSN Renews 'American Bible Challenge' for Third Season
GSN has ordered a third season of The American Bible Challenge, with nine new episodes to air in
2014.
The one-hour game show hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy has
contestants compete based on their knowledge of the Bible. Relativity
Television produces the series.
American Bible
Challenge is GSN's highest rated original series in its history, premiering
to 1.7 million total viewers last August. Its second season, which bowed in
March, grew 34% with women 18-49 and 17% with women 25-54.
