GSN Renews 'American Bible Challenge' for Third Season

GSN has ordered a third season of The American Bible Challenge, with nine new episodes to air in

2014.

The one-hour game show hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy has

contestants compete based on their knowledge of the Bible. Relativity

Television produces the series.

American Bible

Challenge is GSN's highest rated original series in its history, premiering

to 1.7 million total viewers last August. Its second season, which bowed in

March, grew 34% with women 18-49 and 17% with women 25-54.