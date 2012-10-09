GSN Renews 'American Bible Challenge'

GSN has ordered a second season of American Bible Challenge, it was announced Tuesday.

Jeff Foxworthy will return as host when the show premieres nine new episodes in 2013.

American Bible Challenge ranks as GSN's highest-rated original series ever, premiering to 1.7 million viewers on Aug. 23. It's first season was seen by more than 12 million viewers.

"The American Bible Challenge is a hit with our viewers both on air and on-line and they have been clamoring for a second season even before the first has ended," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, GSN's executive VP, programming. "With season two, we are honoring this request and promise to bring more Jeff Foxworthy, more heartwarming moments, and more joy and entertainment for the whole family."