GSNto Produce Bible-Themed Game Show
Game Show Network
announced Monday that it is producing a pilot for a new original game show, The
American Bible Challenge.
The one-hour game
show will pit contestants against each other to test their biblical knowledge.
"The American
Bible Challenge celebrates America's passion for The Bible
in an entertaining, unconventional format that makes The Good Book more
accessible to the whole family. With Tom Forman, Michael Davies and
Odyssey Networks, we have assembled a first-rate producing team and we're
looking forward to this timely concept coming to fruition," said Amy
Introcaso-Davis, executive VP of programming for GSN.
The American
Bible Challenge is produced by RelativityREAL for GSN, with RelativityREAL's Tom
Forman and Embassy Row's Michael Davies serving as executive producers. Nick
Stuart and Maura Dunbar of Odyssey Networks are consulting producers.
