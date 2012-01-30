GSNto Produce Bible-Themed Game Show

Game Show Network

announced Monday that it is producing a pilot for a new original game show, The

American Bible Challenge.

The one-hour game

show will pit contestants against each other to test their biblical knowledge.

"The American

Bible Challenge celebrates America's passion for The Bible

in an entertaining, unconventional format that makes The Good Book more

accessible to the whole family. With Tom Forman, Michael Davies and

Odyssey Networks, we have assembled a first-rate producing team and we're

looking forward to this timely concept coming to fruition," said Amy

Introcaso-Davis, executive VP of programming for GSN.

The American

Bible Challenge is produced by RelativityREAL for GSN, with RelativityREAL's Tom

Forman and Embassy Row's Michael Davies serving as executive producers. Nick

Stuart and Maura Dunbar of Odyssey Networks are consulting producers.