GSN to Premiere Jason Blum Horror Game Show in 2015

GSN is expanding past “shiny floor” game shows in 2015 with six new series, including one from Paranormal Activity producer Jason Blum.

Blum’s Hellevator will put contestants into a dark warehouse, through the eponymous hellevator, where they will take part in various “scary” challenges. The horror-themed game show will be produced in association with Lionsgate Television.

The network will also utilize digital media next year. Bingo Bash takes the gaming app to television, with one contestant playing against Internet opponents, while Face 2 Face will be an app-driven dating game. Time-based competition How-To Games will use web videos to see how quickly people can learn tasks like picking a lock.

The final two shows in the slate include Steampunk’d and Winsanity. Steampunk’d will have inventors and designers meld modern technology with Victorian style to create items in-line with the “steampunk” genre of science-fiction. During Winsanity, every time a contestant wins a prize the audience does as well, but every time the contestant loses the audience loses their winnings as well.

“GSN has taken some big swings in development over the past year, pushing our brand into exciting new areas while still maintaining our leadership position in the traditional game show genre,” said David Schiff, GSN’s senior VP of programming and development. “That push is paying off, both in the diversity of projects that we’re working on.”

Already announced App Wars has chosen actress Danica McKellar to host. The judges panel will include Atari Inc. founder Nolan Bushnell, Business Insider correspondent Alyson Shontell and Khu.sh co-founder Prerna Gupta.