GSN Orders Second Season of ‘Skin Wars’

GSN said it has ordered a second season of Skin Wars, the bodypainting competition show that was hosted by this summer by Rebecca Romijn and featured RuPaul as a judge.

RuPaul and body painting experts Craig Tracy and Robin Slonina will be back for the 10-episode second season, GSN said.

The network said the show's Aug. 24 finale set a network record for a season finale, and said since it premiered in August the show built audience to the tune of 63% gains in women ages 18-49 and 42% gains in women ages 25-54. Per Nielsen, the Sept. 24 finale drew 563,000 total viewers on a live plus same day basis, while a reunion show that followed drew 381,000. The show peaked with the third episode, on Aug. 20, with 725,000 total viewers. Its debut on Aug. 6 was one of GSN's best series premieres.

