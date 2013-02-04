GSN Orders New Episodes of 'Minute to Win It'

GSN has ordered 40 new episodes of the game show Minute

to Win It.





The Guy Fieri-hosted game show had previously aired on NBC.

Last summer, GSN acquiredthe off-network rights to the 68 episodes that aired on NBC. It was GSN's

top-ranked show with adults 18-34. GSN did not state whether Fieri would host

the new episodes.





Production is slated to begin in March with new episodes

debuting later this year. Shine America will produce.





"Minute to Win It is a buzzy, addictive and

social media-friendly show and we are excited to be producing 40 new hour-long

episodes," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, GSN's executive VP of programming.