GSN Orders New Episodes of 'Minute to Win It'
GSN has ordered 40 new episodes of the game show Minute
to Win It.
The Guy Fieri-hosted game show had previously aired on NBC.
Last summer, GSN acquiredthe off-network rights to the 68 episodes that aired on NBC. It was GSN's
top-ranked show with adults 18-34. GSN did not state whether Fieri would host
the new episodes.
Production is slated to begin in March with new episodes
debuting later this year. Shine America will produce.
"Minute to Win It is a buzzy, addictive and
social media-friendly show and we are excited to be producing 40 new hour-long
episodes," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, GSN's executive VP of programming.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.