GSN Orders More 'Catch 21'

GSN has given a 65-episode second season order to Catch 21. The game show, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, will begin its new season at 6:30 p.m. April 6, following The Newlywed Game.

The game features Ribeiro quizzing contestants as they try to win playing cards. Whoever gets closest to 21 without going over first wins the round. In the final round, the player has to build 21 from an oversized deck, winning the $25,000 grand prize if they do.

For Season 2, Catch 21 is adding a "power chip." If a player wins one in an early round, he or she can discard an unwanted card in the final round, boosting the odds of winning.

The network is also launching an online component, which will let viewers play the game from home.

"We're excited to bring this high-energy show back to viewers with the same great host and team of producers, but with more opportunity for big-time winners and a whole new look that invites the audience to join in on the fun," said Kelly Goode, GSN Senior Vice President of Programming, announcing the pickup. "One of the great things about this program is that fans of the show that want to get in on the action, either to compete for money like the show contestants or just to play for fun, can go online at any time."

Merrill Heatter and Scott Sternberg are executive producers.