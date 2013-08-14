GSN Orders 'Mind of a Man' Game Show

GSN has ordered 40 episodes of a new series Mind of a Man to premiere in late 2013,

the network announced Wednesday.

In the half-hour game show, two female contestants try to

figure out what men really think about various topics with the help of a

celebrity panel. Each of the questions asked on the show have been previously

answered by a survey of 100 men.

Mind of a Man is

produced by Never Nominated Productions with Mark Cronin of 51 Minds

Entertainment serving as executive producer.