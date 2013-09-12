GSN Orders Body Paint Competition Series

GSN announced Thursday it has ordered a new competition series Skin Wars, pitting body paint artists against each other.

The one-hour elimination series puts competitors through a variety of challenges -- including camouflage, graffiti, among others

-- to find the most talented body painter in the country. The eight-episode series will debut sometime next year.

"Body painting is in the zeitgeist, popping up everywhere from the streets to magazine covers to national ad campaigns," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive VP, programming and development, GSN. "It is a world filled with fascinating characters and astonishing art. As GSN doubles its programming efforts in the next year, we are thrilled to have Skin Wars as our first original entry into the arced competition arena."

Skin Wars is executive produced by Michael Levitt of Michael Levitt Productions and Jill Goularte. Robin Barcus Slonina, body painter, artist and owner of Skin City Body Painting in Las Vegas, will produce.