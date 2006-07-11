GSN Names Chain Reaction Host

GSN tapped former Fuse VJ Dylan Lane as host of its new series Chain Reaction. The show, executive-produced by Michael Davies, is an adaptation of a 1980s game show on NBC, in which players link words to win cash. Lane will preside over teams of three women and three men on the show, which is taped in New York. It debuts Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

“All of the raw DNA was there in the show,” says Davies of adapting it from the 1980s series, noting that this version will be faster-paced.

GSN at its press tour presentation also announced that this fall it will run several original behind-the-scenes specials about the world of game shows. Topics to be covered include legendary game-show veteran Chuck Barris and Match Game.