GSN Greenlights 'Family Trade'

Continuing its push into other genres besides its studio game shows, GSN has picked up a new reality series, Family Trade. The series will debut in 2013.

Family Trade will center on the Vermont-based G Stone Motors, a GMC/Ford dealership known for bartering with its customers.

The series is produced by Lionsgate and Eli Frankel's Rogue State Productions, with Frankel serving as executive producer.

"With Family Trade, GSN launches a new category of original series that we call Real-Life Games-shows that take place in real settings and feature real-life risk and reward," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, GSN's executive VP of programming. "Games, competition and winners are all around us. So we're taking the cameras out of the studio to celebrate how people become winners in everyday real-life situations."

Family Trade joins GSN's other upcoming series The American Bible Challenge and Beat the Chefs.