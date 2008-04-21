Grushow, Nayar Team Up to Launch Filmaka
Former Fox TV Entertainment Group chairman Sandy Grushow teamed up with Deepak Nayar (Bend It Like Beckham) to create a new digital studio that will allow would-be filmmakers to compete for the chance to create content.
The model, which has a panel of industry veterans vetting the contributions, will allow Filmaka to fill the need for "high-quality, low-cost content," its creators said.
Fox's cable channel, FX, already signed on as a client for traditional and new-media content from the studio, which will announce the winner of its first competition April 28. That comes after a year-long beta-test.
Filmaka also has revenue-sharing deals with YouTube and Vuze, and it will have branded video-on-demand channels on both.
