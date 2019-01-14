‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ to do Live Special Jan. 17

WE tv will air its first-ever live special when Growing Up Hip Hop does a two-hour interactive episode Jan. 17. Cast members Angela, Vanessa and Jojo Simmons, Romeo Miller, Egypt Criss and Boogie Dash, among others, will answer viewers’ questions via phone and social media, while watching back to back episodes of the series together in real time.

Sherri Shepherd hosts, and will have two surprise guests, the trio appearing throughout the two-episode event, which airs 8 to 10 p.m. Episodes three and four will air.

“We are utilizing the power of WE tv’s live linear platform to deliver an incredible, one-of-a-kind interactive experience for fans of Growing Up Hip Hop’” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “Along with the incomparable Sherri Shepherd, we are connecting our dynamic and charismatic cast in real time with viewers across the country, for the first time ever.”

In its fourth season, Growing Up Hip Hop “features hip-hop’s hottest heirs who serve their iconic parents a feast of scandal and betrayal,” according to WE tv.