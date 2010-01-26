Groups Pressure CBS to Pull Super Bowl Pro-Life Ad

The Women's Media

Center, National

Organization for Women and more than two dozen other groups have launched a

campaign to pressure CBS into pulling a Super Bowl "pro-life" ad

bought by Focus on the Family.

That campaign includes a letter it delivered to CBS Tuesday

(Jan. 26), according to a spokeswoman, and e-mails its members are sending

today to CBS, the NFL, and advertisers in the game.

The

letter calls on CBS to reject what the groups call an anti-choice ad that

advances Focus on the Family's Agenda.

They point out that CBS has rejected advocacy ads in the

past, including from PETA, MoveOn.org and the United Church of Christ.

The spot in question is expected to feature Florida Gators

quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and his mother talking about

how she refused to have an abortion after she was advised to do so by doctors.

A CBS spokesperson had told B&C's Claire Atkinson last week that the network

had vetted the spot's script and did not expect to have any trouble with the

video. "It is not inflammatory or divisive," a CBS exec told Atkinson last

week.