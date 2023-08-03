GroupM To Work with Iris.TV To Target CTV And Online Video Ads

Iris-TV said it made a deal to work with media buyer GroupM, which will use the IRIS_ID as the primary method for accessing video-level data enriched by input from contextual and brand suitability partners.

The GroupM Premium Marketplace (GPM) will use the Iris_ID to improve video advertising performance and deliver better outcomes for advertisers and publishers, the companies said.

GPM will leverage various video-level contextual and brand-suitability data partners for programmatic deal targeting via the Magnite Streaming and DV Plus platforms.

"Streaming is a digital medium with personalized content and ads for every device as opposed to linear, where audiences see the same programming all at once. Without the right technology, publishers cannot help advertisers know if they are reaching relevant audiences,” said Field Garthwaite, CEO and co-founder of Iris.TV. “GroupM is leading the industry on breakthroughs in utilizing data to drive value for advertisers, which will deliver better consumer experiences and help brands achieve better ROI."

The Iris_ID is a universal content identifier that allows Iris-enabled™ publishers to securely share video-level data within advertising applications in streaming media.

It allows publishers to securely make video-level data available, actionable, and useful for the entire advertising ecosystem. Partners whose data will be made available to GPM via the Iris_ID will include Kerv, Oracle Advertising, Pixability, Precise TV, Silverbullet’s 4D, Silverpush, and Reticle.

“We are pleased to partner with Iris.TV and leverage their video-level targeting across the GroupM Premium Marketplace,” said Kevin Sheehan, director, programmatic investment at GroupM. “We have an ironclad commitment to brand suitable advertising on every medium, and the Iris_ID provides a level of transparency that enhances the way we invest in CTV environments.”