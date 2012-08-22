GroupM Names Bluman Chief Digital Ad Buyer

GroupM said Ari Bluman has been named chief digital investment officer, a new post at the media buying giant.

Bluman, with 15 years of experience in technology and media operations, will lead and coordinate GroupM's strategy of securing outstanding digital media value for clients and oversee the company's evolving relationships with key media companies.

He was previously president for North America at Real Media Group, a business unit of GroupM's 24/7 Media.

"Ari's job is to synchronize and direct our agencies' investment leaders in North America and harmonize our approach to the markets in both inventory and the data which informs our investment strategy for individual clients," said GroupM Chief Investment Officer Rino Scanzoni, to whom Bluman will report. "At its core, our mission is to fully leverage our scale to benefit our clients in all areas of digital trading."