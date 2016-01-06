GroupM, Fullscreen Tap Into Influencers

GroupM and media company Fullscreen have formed a partnership that will specialize in influencer marketing under the name Playa.

WPP, parent of GroupM, owns an equity interest in Fullscreen.

“Influencer marketing is a must for every brand trying to reach their audience cross platform in an authentic way,” said George Strompolos, CEO of Fullscreen. “It’s a great way to integrate a brand into cultural conversations with stars the audience connects to passionately.”

Playa will have access to Fullscreen’s network of 75,000 creators. The partnership will be staffed by influencer marketing specialists and clients will get first-look opportunities to work with popular creators on YouTube, Instagram, Vine, Snapchat and other social platforms.

“Influence has changed. New voices are needed for the digital generation. Celebrity ebbs and flows so much faster now and brands need to capture that flow and to exploit micro audience segments,” said Rob Norman, chief digital officer of GroupM. “Fullscreen is a leader in this space and has distinguished itself by seamlessly marrying the creative vision of brands to influencers. As ever, GroupM’s focus is at the nexus of media, technology, data and creativity."