GroupM, Cablevision In Addressable Ad Pact

Cablevision Systems has formed a long-term addressable TV partnership with GroupM’s Modi Media advanced television unit.

Modi Media will be able to reach high-value audiences for its clients by using Cablevision’s Total Audience Application, which automates planning and optimization of advanced advertising campaigns.

The companies say addressable advertising is growing fast, representing a third of Cablevision’s total advertising business.

“Cablevision’s investments and ingenuity to enable addressable TV campaigns with tools and data have significantly advanced what we are able to accomplish on TV at scale," said Mike Bologna, president of Modi Media. “Over an array of campaigns from CPG to automotive, we’ve shown clients that addressable TV works and can effectively drive marketing results. We’re pleased to have forged a long-term deal with Cablevision to secure access to consumers in one of the country’s most important DMAs.”

The foundation for Cablevision’s addressable business is its Total Audience Data, which comes from de-identified census-level audience tuning data coming from set-top boxes in almost 2.6 million households in the New York market.

“Modi is a true pioneer in the advanced advertising space, and we are extremely proud to partner with them in scaling addressable and data driven TV advertising," said Ben Tatta, president of Cablevision Media Sales. “By making ad operations, data and analytics more turnkey, we hope to streamline the entire campaign process for Modi and their clients.”