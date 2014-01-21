Grossman to Leave Twitter

Ben Grossman, head of global operations for Twitter’s media group, will leave his position in February, he confirmed to B&C.

“I was brought in to Twitter with the goal of building a new structure, team and group of products and having just wrapped that up, I’ve decided it’s a great time to move on,” said Grossman, a former editor-in-chief of B&C. “The company has been so kind and flattering in asking about exploring other roles at Twitter, but I honestly just felt that I had finished what I was brought here to do, so it’s a perfect time to go do something else.”



"I recruited Ben to create a set of marketing products and resources that would allow us to share our audience-building best practices at scale across the media industry,” Twitter head of media Chloe Sladden said in a statement to B&C. “With the launch of media.twitter.com, the Twitter Media Blog, the distribution of our industry newsletters, and the execution of a set of industry events, he's gotten us off to a great start and laid a solid foundation. I am disappointed that he has decided to leave us, but I wish him the very best of luck and look forward to continuing our relationship wherever his next career step leads."

Grossman's departure comes about two and a half months after Twitter went public, which the company did sooner than some observers expected. Another senior exec leaving the company following the IPO is Twitter head of product Michael Sippey, who announced his departure last week. Sippey posted his internal goodbye email on his blog.



Grossman joined Twitter in 2012 after departing B&C. He will remain with Twitter into February to assist with the transition.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have done a lot of things in my career from working in TV to professional sports to journalism, and now to have worked in the tech world at such an incredible company has just been fantastic,” he said. “I honestly can’t say enough great things about my time at Twitter, the future of the company, and the comically smart and passionate people there. I want to thank Chloe Sladden, (chief operating officer) Ali Rowghani, (CEO) Dick Costolo, my team and everyone else there for such a fantastic experience.”